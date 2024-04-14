WATCH: $85M worth Joel Embiid tries unique JuJu Watkins-inspired hairstyle in latest commercial

JuJu Watkins had a fabulous freshman season with USC, and it appears that the Trojans star is already rubbing shoulders with some of the top NBA stars, including Joel Embiid.

On Saturday, Watkins posted a picture on Instagram with Embiid, who is worth $85 million as per CelebrityNetWorth, in collaboration with a new commercial for AT&T. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar was seen trying many hairstyles, including one inspired by Watkins.

"#marchmadness may be over, but the Juju Joel never goes out of style," Watkins wrote as part of the caption.

Here's the video of the Watkins-Embiid AT&T commercial:

Watkins made quite a splash in her first season in the NCAA. She led the Trojans to a second-place finish in the Pac-12 with a 23-5 record (13-5 in the conference).

USC went on to beat Arizona, UCLA and Stanford to win the Pac-12 Tournament. Watkins' Trojans took down Cameron Brink's Cardinal 74-61 in the final.

USC clinched the top seed for the 2024 March Madness. Led by Watkins, the Trojans had a fine run in the postseason, taking down Texas A&M CC, Kansas and Baylor. USC reached the Elite Eight for the first time in 30 years but lost to UConn in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

Watkins averaged an impressive 27.1 points (second in the country), 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game for USC in her freshman year. She won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year award and was named to the All-Pac-12 Team and Pac-12 All-Defensive Team.

A look at JuJu Watkins NIL deals

As per reports from On3, JuJu Watkins' valuation stands at an incredible $555,000. The USC guard has signed various endorsement and sponsorship deals with companies including AT&T, Nike NKE, Mielle, SpringHill, Wells Fargo WFC, Ritz, Celsius and Dove.

It's safe to say that Watkins' NIL value will only swell if she continues to dominate in the NCAA.