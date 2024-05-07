IN PHOTOS: WNBA legend Maya Moore returns to UConn as commencement speaker during the weekend ceremony

The University of Connecticut held its graduation ceremony for the class of 2024 and alumnae Maya Moore Irons joined as the commencement speaker. The four-time WNBA champion played for the UConn Huskies from 2007 to 2011.

She led the Huskies to a 150-4 overall record and won two NCAA Championships. The forward was named the Naismith College Player of the Year twice.

Maya Moore addressed the graduating students, which included current Huskies Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Aaliyah Edwards,:

“During my time here, I was deeply shaped by my basketball family and was blessed to be a part of some historic Husky championship runs. … Winning games is one thing, but what inspires me most about our teams is the way we go about winning.”

“Wherever your journey takes you next, strive to bring that true winning team way to whatever community you commit to, and you will experience the joy of living out your purpose,” Moore said.

Besides her athletic achievements, Moore was also a diligent student, as she graduated with a 3.7 GPA and was named the Cosida Academic All-America of the Year two times (2010, 2011).

She was also the first Husky to win the Big East WBB’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year twice (2010, 2011). The honor comes with a $2000 scholarship, which could be applied to graduate or professional studies.

Minnesota Lynx to retire Maya Moore's jersey

After her graduation from college, Maya Moore was drafted as the first overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2011 WNBA Draft.

She played till 2019 before taking a break from the sport to help her now-husband, Jonathan Irons, win a case of wrongful imprisonment. In January 2023, Moore announced her retirement from women's basketball.

To honor her achievement with the team, the Minnesota Lynx announced in March that they will retire Moore's 23 jersey. It will join the rafters with other Lynx players, Lindsay Whalen (No. 13), Rebekkah Brunson (No. 32), Seimone Augustus (No. 33) and Sylvia Fowles (No. 34). The ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 24 when the Lyns host Indiana Fever.

Moore was also inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on April 27, 2024.

In her playing career across eight years, Maya Moore won a WNBA Finals MVP Award in 2013 and three WNBA All-Star Game MVPs (2015, 2017, and 2018). She also won two Olympic gold medals (2012 and 2016) with Team USA.

