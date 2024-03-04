Why did Maya Moore retire? Looking at 4X WNBA champ's abrupt exit from pro career

Drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in 2011, Maya Moore had an exemplary basketball career. The former Lynx forward averaged 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in her career before she hung up her boots.

Although she had not featured in the league in 4 years, on January 16th, 2023, she called time on her WNBA career on "Good Morning America."

"It's time to put a close to the pro basketball life," she told GMA. "I walked away four seasons ago, but I wanted to officially retire."

Why did Maya Moore retire?

Moore stepped away from basketball to shift all her focus to criminal justice reform. She wanted to help her now-husband, Jonathan Irons, win his release from prison by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020.

When Irons was 16 years old, he was arrested for the nonfatal shooting of Stanley Stolter during a burglary. There was reportedly no DNA, fingerprints, footprints, or physical evidence of Irons being linked to the crime.

Considered one of the best WNBA players ever, Maya Moore spent 8 years in the league, leaving behind an incredible legacy.

Moore has four titles and a Finals MVP from 2013 to go with them. Meanwhile, she also racked up a scoring title, 2x All-Defensive Team selections, and five All-WNBA First Team selections.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunities that the WNBA, the Minnesota Lynx and basketball have given me in my lifetime,” said Moore. “It was a dream come true for me to play basketball at the highest level and help build the foundation for women’s basketball. "

"Ever since I was drafted in 2011, the state of Minnesota, Lynx organization and fan base welcomed me with open arms and supported me throughout my entire career. I will forever be grateful for Glen Taylor, Coach Reeve and the Lynx community for all of the support and am excited to continue this next chapter in my life.”

Outside the court, Moore has been advocating for better pay for WNBA players along with her lifelong efforts with the prison ministry.

