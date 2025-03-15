IN PIC: Auburn star Johni Broome rocks custom dog-themed kicks ahead of SEC finals vs. Tennessee 

Ahead of No. 3-ranked Auburn’s matchup against No. 8-ranked Tennessee on Saturday, Johni Broome was seen rocking a custom dog-themed kicks. The low-top kicks featured a pup’s face at the back of each leg, a paw print on the side with each side of the kicks divided into a red and blue section. An X post from Auburn Tigers showed Broome's foot on the court before tip-off.

Broome has been a standout performer and has averaged 18.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 50.6% this season. Broome has scored 20 or more points in 15 games and posted double-digit rebounds in 17 games, helping propel Auburn throughout the season.

Broome had one of his most impressive games of the season against Georgia when he put up an impressive double-double (31 points, 14 rebounds) on Feb. 22.

Broome's strong play for the Auburn Tigers this season earned him the Sporting News National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year honors in both major polls. Leading the team in average points, rebounds and assists, Johni Broome has cemented his role as an indispensable part of the program's success.

Ole Miss’ Chris Beard praises Johni Broome after award recognition

Auburn's Johni Broome was impressive as he put up 23 points, 15 rebounds against Ole Miss on Friday. His performance saw him record his 18th double-double of the season, as he tied the Auburn single-season record. After the game, Ole Miss coach Chris Beard praised Broome’s performance as he spoke about his impact.

“I think he’s worthy of all the attention and awards he’s winning, you saw it,” Beard said. “All the way down to the last play. 23 points and 15 rebounds on the biggest stage before the tournament. Last play, his team has to make a play and he’s the one that does it. ”

Broome has been impressive in all three encounters with Ole Miss on Feb.1, Feb. 26 and Mar. 14, averaging 22.3 points and 12 rebounds. Beard spoke further about Broome’s performance in the dying minutes of the game being the deciding factor for the Tigers, Broome went on to lead the game in points scored.

Apart from Johni Broome’s performance, four other players in the squad have averaged double-figure points this season. Chad Baker-Mazara (12.7), Miles Kelly (11.5), Tahaad Pettiford (11.4) and Denver Jones (10.7) have contributed when called upon this season. The Auburn Tigers have averaged 48.4% from the floor this season with Broome the only player to hit above 50%.

