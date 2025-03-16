IN PIC: Dawn Staley rocks A'ja Wilson's signature Nike gear in stylish look at South Carolina practice

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley never shies away from embracing her players and their accomplishments, and her latest fashion choice is a perfect example. Staley was spotted at a Gamecocks practice wearing A'ja Wilson's T-shirt.

Former WNBA player Chantel Tremitiere attended the team's practice session on Saturday and shared a picture of the three-time national coach rocking Wilson's signature Nike gear.

"Always repping!" the caption read, tagging Staley and Wilson.

Here's a look at Staley posing proudly in the attire.

Chantel Tremitiere's Instagram story (@chanteltrem/IG)

Wilson, who played under Staley at South Carolina, reshared Tremitiere's story on her Instagram.

A'ja Wilson reposting Tremitiere's IG story (@aja22wilson/IG)

In the image, Dawn Staley stands with her hands in the pockets of her gray WNBA x Essentials sweatpants while wearing a black T-shirt that features an image of Wilson holding her new Nike A'One signature shoe. Nike unveiled Wilson's first sneaker line in February, introducing the A'One 'Pink Aura' as the inaugural style.

Staley has been a consistent advocate for her former player, Wilson, who has gone on to become one of the WNBA's biggest stars.

Dawn Staley aims for fourth consecutive Naismith Coach of the Year

With only the NCAA Tournament left to play, the 2024-25 season nears its end, and Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks find themselves in familiar territory once again.

The Gamecocks won the regular season and tournament titles in the SEC for the third consecutive season and are projected to be a top overall seed in March Madness as they chase their fourth national championship under Staley's leadership.

Dawn Staley is meanwhile on course to pick up her fifth Naismith Women's Coach of the Year award in the last six years.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Dawn Staley as one of the semifinalists for the 2025 award. Her candidacy for the prestigious honor comes as no surprise, given the continued excellence of her program. South Carolina has maintained its AP ranking within the top five nationally for most of the season.

Other big names making the cut for the Coach of the Year semifinal list include Geno Auriemma of UConn, Cori Close of UCLA, Lindsay Gottlieb of USC, Niele Ivey of Notre Dame, Kenny Brooks of Kentucky, Mark Campbell of TCU, Vic Schaefer of Texas, Wes Moore of NC State and Shea Ralph of Vanderbilt.

On March 24, the list will be narrowed down to four finalists before the winner is announced on April 2.

