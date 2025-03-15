A'ja Wilson drops 1-word reaction as her first signature sneaker hits select cities before release

A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe Nike A'One is set to hit selected three cities as a part of an exclusive "Pre-Heat" tour by the shoe giant. The tour will see the brand offering the fans the opportunity to purchase the shoe before its release in May.

Ad

Wilson's Nike A'One tour will begin on Sunday, March 16 and the first stop will be Foot Locker in Columbia, South Carolina, the same place the WNBA superstar grew up and played college basketball.

The second stop is set to be DICK’S Sporting Goods on March 22, in Las Vegas, the city of her current team the Las Vegas Aces, where Wilson achieved historic greatness in basketball. Finally, the third stop would be Nike Tampa on April 3.

Ad

Trending

A'ja Wilson revealed the big news to her fans on X, with a one-word reaction.

"Pre-Heat ✨💕."

[Credit: X/@_ajawilson22]

The Las Vegas Aces star also reposted her original post on her Instagram story.

Ad

[Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

Wilson is one of the only few players in the WNBA to have a signature shoe with Nike. Apart from her, Sabrina Ionsecu and Caitlin Clark also have a signature shoe deal with the brand.

Ad

Cameron Brink gives her verdict on A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe

A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe, Nike A'One, not only got great branding this offseason, it was also positively welcomed by sneaker enthusiasts. Moreover, after her boyfriend Bam Adebayo introduced the shoe to the NBA world, it is Wilson's fellow WNBA star Cameron Brink gave her verdict on the much-hyped shoe.

Ad

During a conversation with her godsister Sydel Curry-Lee on their podcast "Straight to Cam" last month, Brink gave her honest take on her impression of Wilson's first signature shoe. Claiming A'ja Wilson as the WNBA's best player, Brink said that the sneaker looked "fire."

"A'ja Wilson just came out with her new shoe and I think it's fire," she said. "She is the best player in the league, you are held to different standards. I am happy that the shoe came out. It looks great."

Ad

Ad

Brink had a Nike sneaker deal in college but later signed an NIL deal with New Balance in 2023. This ongoing partnership makes her the only WNBA player with a New Balance sneaker deal.

As for Wilson, she wore Nike LeBron's for most of her career. With her new sneaker set to hit the market in May, A'ja Wilson will take the court with a new look and perhaps with a new motivation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback