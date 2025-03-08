A'ja Wilson reacts to Nike A'ja One promo featuring Paige Bueckers

Since its first look was released last month, A'ja Wilson's first signature shoe, Nike A'One, has received many positive reviews. Since then, some big names, like Dawn Staley and her NBA star boyfriend Bam Adebayo, have appeared in public wearing the shoe for promotion.

Just when it seemed like the elite roster of people promoting her signature shoes was done, another big name appeared promoting the shoe. It was none other than UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers.

In a post by Bleacker Report Kicks on Instagram, Bueckers was seen rocking a Nike A'One with a matching color-checked shirt and a pair of blue denim jeans.

Emotional with the post, the Las Vegas Star dropped her reaction in the comment section. She commented on the post with speaking heart and emotional face emojis.

"😩😩💖."

A'ja Wilson joined the elite list of basketball players who have their signature shoes in the sneaker market. She is the first black female WNBA star who has her signature shoe with Nike. Sheryl Swoopes also came out to unveil Wilson's shoe during the NBA All-Star Break.

Currently, players like Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are some of the players who have signature shoe deals with different brands. Ionescu, Clark and Wilson are the only three active WNBA players with a signature shoe deal with Nike.

A'ja Wilson reacts to LeBron James' historical 50K points milestone

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to touch the mark of 50,000 points. After finishing the game with 49,999 against the LA Clippers, James entered the game against the New Orleans Pelicans, requiring just one point to touch the mark.

He crossed the mark with a 3-point shot in the first quarter, with Luka Doncic as his assist partner. A'ja Wilson joined the basketball world in congratulating the LA Lakers star for his latest milestone.

She reposted a post by Klutch Sports on her Instagram story, featuring James' pictures. A'ja Wilson captioned the post saying it was a lot of buckets.

"THAT'S A LOT OF BUCKETS," Wilson wrote and tagged the Lakers star.

[Credit: IG/@aja22wilson]

LeBron James and A'ja Wilson share a great friendship. While Wilson continues to excel on the basketball court, LeBron James has remained one of his biggest hype men. Moreover, since Wilson took the WNBA basketball court, she has always played in James' signature shoes.

As for LeBron James, the Lakers star continues to show an unprecedented level of success on the basketball court. He is yet to slow down like most NBA athletes in their 40s.

