A'ja Wilson drops 4-word wish for Knicks star Josh Hart on his birthday

WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson wished her friend and New York Knicks wing player Josh Hart on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday.

Ad

The reigning WNBA MVP took to Instagram stories to send her well-wishes to the do-it-all Knicks star, who turned 30.

She captioned her post:

"Happy Birthday My Dawg @jhart"

Happy birthday, Josh Hart!

Hart marked his special day playing on the road as they took on the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena.

Ad

Trending

In the ongoing season, the former Villanova standout has been having it solid, averaging 14.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 38 minutes per game. He is currently playing in his third year in New York after previous stops with the Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.

A'ja Wilson, meanwhile, is enjoying her offseason following an eventful and successful 2024 campaign.

She won her third WNBA most valuable player award after averaging career-highs of 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds, to go along with 2.6 blocks, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 35 minutes per game.

Ad

Wilson helped the Las Vegas Aces to their sixth straight playoff appearance, before bowing to eventual WNBA champions New York Liberty in the semifinals.

She also led Team USA to another gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where she was named the tournament's best player, with norms of 18.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 28 minutes per game.

A'ja Wilson claims she can beat Josh Hart in a game of 1-on-1

A'ja Wilson and Josh Hart indulged in some banter during the WNBA superstar's appearance on The Roommates Show, hosted by Hart and his New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson back in November.

Ad

Answering a fan who asked who would win between her and Hart in a race-to-11 points 1-on-1 match, she said:

"I feel like the score would be, like 8-11, me."

The Knicks star responded, saying:

"That's not happening."

Check out what they had to say below, beginning at 1:10:19:

Ad

While confident of her game holding its own against anybody, Wilson shared what she said about beating Hart was more of a friendly and lighthearted competitive banter and was in no way disrespecting her friend.

But while she made it clear, others had something to say about it, including former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague, who asserted that there was no way Wilson would beat Hart.

Teague said (via the Club 520 podcast):

Ad

“Do ya'll know n****s off the bench used to average 40 in high school and 20 in college. Let's not play around, bro. [He] is really going to beat your a**…. She's not beating a n***a in the G League. She's not beating a n***a in college.”

Expand Tweet

While there are no signs yet of A'ja Wilson and Hart battling in a 1-on-1 competition soon, what is certain though is they are very good friends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback