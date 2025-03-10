Cameron Brink reacts in 5 words to fiance Ben Felter's nostalgic 4-year anniversary post

Cameron Brink and her fiance, Ben Felter, celebrated the four-year anniversary of their relationship on Monday. The LA Sparks star's fiance made a nostalgic social media post on his Instagram handle, posting a series of old pictures on their anniversary.

Ad

From a cuddled-up picture in her swimwear and posing for a selfie with their dog to grumpy Brink with a rose bouquet in her hand, the post captured some of the best moments from their four-year-long relationship.

Ad

Trending

Overwhelmed with love from her fiance, Cameron Brink reposted Felter's post and captioned it with a wholesome message.

"The love of my life!!! 🫶💌4️⃣," the LA Sparks star wrote.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Brink also made a separate post on her Instagram story, dedicated to her four-year anniversary with Felter. She posted an adorable picture of the couple sharing a kiss.

Ad

"my love @ben_da_felta happy 4 years," she wrote.

[Credit: IG/@cameronbrink22]

Cameron Brink showers praise on finance Ben Felter, reveals wedding plan

Cameron Brink met and started dating Ben Felter when she was a freshman at Stanford University.

Ad

In February, Cameron Brink told OK! magazine that she and her fiance had been through tough times together.

"We've definitely been through some crazy stuff together," Brink said, calling Felter her "best friend" and her "favorite person."

After four years of togetherness, one of the things that Brink was "very thankful" for was the support that she has gotten from Felter.

"He's like, 'I want you to play basketball as long as you possibly can,'" Brink shares. "Ben is probably one of the most tolerant, patient people I've ever met. I have to give Ben credit because he's accommodating a lot for my career and my lifestyle right now."

Ad

While discussing the potential date for the marriage, she said that she had just started thinking about her big day. The LA Sparks star hilariously acknowledged that she and Felter were opposites when it came to planning the wedding.

"I had my first wedding planning call. We're totally, like, going in different directions than I thought," Brink told OK!

Ben Felter proposed to Cameron Brink in September in Paris. The couple got engaged in front of the Eiffel Tower.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback