"I hope it works out for me": Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee and WNBA star Cameron Brink indulge in candid 'serial lover' conversation

On Monday's episode of "Straight to Cam" hosted by LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink and Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee, the pair talked about being married at a young age.

Brink, who is engaged to her long-time boyfriend Ben Felter, said she hoped being married young will work out for her.

"I believe in young love, I hope it works out for me," Brink said.

"We said in last week’s episode, I was married at 23, you’ll be married at 24," Sydell replied.

Curry-Lee first joked that she had a "h*e phase" of around three months. She then elaborated by saying that she's a "serial lover girl," meaning that she felt like she had to be in a relationship. Afterward, Steph's sister asked Brink if she ever went through such a similar phase.

"I really wouldn't say I did," Brink responded.

Sydel Curry-Lee clarified that she used the phrase "h*e phase" in reference to an individual who did some exploring before settling down. She added that she felt like people who didn't explore ended up wondering if they were missing out.

Brink then said that for some people, having one man was enough. (50:37-52:48)

Sydel never clarified when she entered her "phase".

Who is Cameron Brink's fiance Ben Felter and Sydel Curry-Lee's husband Damion Lee?

Cameron Brink is engaged to Ben Felter, who also attended Stanford. Felter was a member of the rowing team, with the couple representing Stanford in their respective sports between 2021 and 2024.

Felter surprised Brink by proposing to her in Paris in September 2024. He asked for her hand in marriage during Fashion Week. Brink announced their engagement on Instagram by sharing snapshots of the proposal.

Meanwhile, Sydel Curry-Lee is married to NBA guard Damion Lee. The pair got married in 2018.

Lee's professional career started in the G-League after he went undrafted in 2016.

He first played for the Maine Celtics who were then known as the Maine Red Claws. He would also later suit up for the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Lee's first stint on the main roster was with the Atlanta Hawks in 2018. He played 15 games with the Hawks, averaging 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

After playing for the Hawks, the Golden State Warriors signed Damion Lee. He got to play with his brother-in-law, Steph Curry.

After four seasons with the Warriors, Lee signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2022. He played a career-high 74 games for the Suns in 2022-23. During training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season, Lee suffered a meniscus tear which caused him to be sidelined the entire year.

He made his comeback on Oct. 26, 2024 and has played 16 games this season.

