Cameron Brink's mom shouts out Kevin Hart after her daughter’s fun interaction with comedian at All-Star Weekend

Cameron Brink's mother Michele Brink gave a shoutout to comedian Kevin Hart in a recent social media post. She reposted a clip from Brink’s podcast, “Straight to Cam,” on her Instagram story that highlighted Hart’s hilarious interaction with WNBA stars during All-Star Weekend.

Ad

The podcast's Instagram page featured Hart posing with WNBA stars Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington and Aaliyah Edwards for photos.

Ad

Trending

Michele Brink added a caption to the repost, crowning Hart as the “king of short kings."

"@kevinhart4real is the 👑 of short [kings]!!! 😂💕."

[Credit: IG/@mbain1]

On her podcast, Brink previously shared a story about meeting Kevin Hart while in Las Vegas with Ayesha Curry. When Brink and Hart took a picture together, the comedian joked about his height, saying he fully embraced it and wasn’t embarrassed.

Ad

Cameron Brink reveals a hilarious story about her mother during Paris Games

Cameron Brink shares a close relationship with her mother, and that may be why Michele Brink doesn’t hold back when having fun around her WNBA star daughter. Brink recently shared a funny story about her mother during the NBA Paris Games.

On an episode of “Straight to Cam,” Brink said that while sitting courtside during the game between the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs, guard Devin Vassell hit a 3-pointer and celebrated by putting his nose between his fingers, which is a common basketball gesture.

Ad

Since Brink was mic’d up during the game, she had cameras on her. According to the LA Sparks forward, her mother made the moment even funnier by giving her interpretation of Vassell’s gesture.

Brink added that even some of the Spurs players looked at them while her mom made the gesture.

"My mom's like 'Kinda looks like he is doing like that c*****e eating face,' and then motions and does the face with her fingers spread."

Ad

"She literally did it courtside, Camera is on us, me mic'd up...and I look over the Spurs bench and I swear some of the guys were just looking at us like 'What the f**k are these f*****g white girls doing on the court. [These Brinks] they're kinda freaky."

Expand Tweet

Both of Cameron Brink’s parents played college basketball at Virginia Tech. The Sparks rookie has often credited her mother for influencing her sense of style and helping shape her personality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback