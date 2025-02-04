Cameron Brink was one of the stars sitting courtside at the NBA Paris Games. The LA Sparks state was also accompanied by her mother, Michele Brink. Parents often have moments to embarrass their children and Michele Brink had her own.

In a segment of her podcast "Straight To Cam" with her co-host and godsister Sydel Curry on Tuesday, Cameron Brink recalled a hilarious incident involving her mom when the San Antonio Spurs faced the Indiana Pacers in Paris.

Brink told Curry that while cameras were on them and she was mic'd up, her mom did something unthinkable. Alluding to Spurs guard Devin Vassell, Brink said that Michele Brink made a "c****** eating" gesture that freaked out the WNBA star.

"We sat courtside for both of the Paris Games. ... The first game, I was mic'd up, the W was following me the whole trip," Brink said. "The funniest thing was, there is this guy on the Spurs...Devin Vassell and whenever he makes a three he does this celebration where he takes his fingers and he'll put it over his eye."

"My mom's like 'kinda looks like he is doing like that c****** eating face and then motions and does the face with her fingers spread."

"She literally did it courtside, Camera is on us, me mic'd up...and I look over the Spurs bench and I swear some of the guys were just looking at us like 'What the f**k are these f*****g white girls doing on the court. [These Brinks] They're kinda freaky."

Cameron Brink addresses why she didn't participate in Unrivaled

Cameron Brink's signing with the Unrivaled made big news among the WNBA fans. However, the hype took a massive dip once the WNBA fans realized she wouldn't be available this season.

Since suffering the season-ending ACL injury during her rookie season last year, Brink has made massive progress and perhaps could have even played in the Unrivaled. However, she told Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry Lee, that she chose to sit out because she was afraid that she would get hurt again.

"I am afraid to get hurt again, so I just taking as much time as possible to just feel like to be fully ready," Brink told Sydel during the "Straight To Cam" podcast.

Cameron Brink is one of the best players in the world at 3X3 basketball. During the podcast, she also revealed that watching Unrivaled while sitting out was more difficult than watching the WNBA.

"It's been more difficult to be watching [Unrivaled] than the W season and I don't know why. I think maybe coz it's three-on-three and that's what I missed out for the Olympics," Brink said. "It's like two things can be true once. I want to be back playing so desperately and I want to be back with people and feel a part of it I just don't feel ready yet."

Cameron Brink is in the last phase of her recovery. She will be available to play for the Sparks next season.

