Cameron Brink makes her feelings clear about flirting rumors involving Jimmy Butler and Shohei Ohtani

Cameron Brink's romantic life drew heavy interest from fans across the internet, especially before she got engaged. From being linked to Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler to Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, the WNBA star has had to hear flirting rumors despite being open about her relationship with her fiance, Ben Felter.

Brink and her god-sister Sydel Curry Lee discussed the relationship rumors surrounding the WNBA star on the first episode of their podcast, "Straight To Cam," on YouTube on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Cameron Brink said that while she admired these athletes, she couldn't understand why the rumors had started. She highlighted that the flirting rumor with Butler began before she was drafted.

Moreover, there were also rumors that she was flirting with Ohtani when she was pictured laughing with the MLB star. Brink was present at the Dodgers game on May 20, 2024, to throw the first pitch for the team.

"People make that weird...so it's really like makes me not wanna go online and like read things coz it just makes me so uncomfortable," Brink said. "So I am like 'it's not like that... I mean at the end of the day, it's not that serious and I'm pretty indifferent about it [but] it's exhausting, it's annoying."

Cameron Brink is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Ben Felter. He proposed to the WNBA star in September of last year at the top of the Shangri-La Paris Hotel. The couple has not yet revealed the date of their wedding. Felter was also a student-athlete at Sandford University.

Steph Curry reacts to sister Sydel Curry and god-sister Cameron Brink's podcast together

Steph Curry's real sister Sydel Curry Lee and god-sister Camron Brink started their podcast "Straight To Cam" on YouTube. Social media publicity is one of the perks of being the sisters of the Warriors star.

The four-time NBA champion promoted his sisters's podcast on Instagram and shared it with his 57 million-plus followers. He reposted a post by "@straight2cam" on his IG story and reacted with a celebration emoji.

Steph Curry hypes sister Sydel Curry Lee and god-sister Cameron Brink for their new venture. [Credits: IG/@stephencurry30]

In the first episode, Cameron Brink and Sydel even talked about Seth and Steph Curry being protective brothers. Brink also revealed that whenever she told either one of them that one of their teammates was cute, they would also respond by saying,

"No, he is dumb." (30:15)

The first episode of the podcast, "Strip Club Rules, 'Unrivaled' Perks & Big Bro Steph Curry," garnered over 17K views in just two days since it was released. The podcast channel also has almost 2K subscribers. The podcast is released weekly on Tuesdays.

