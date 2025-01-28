"I'd love to go out with him": Cameron Brink, Sydel Curry express interest in hanging out with $16,000,000 ex-NBA star at famed Magic City strip club

Cameron Brink is preparing for her second season in the WNBA after her rookie campaign was cut short by injury. While rehabbing, Brink took the opportunity to do things she may have otherwise missed due to her professional commitments.

Her next stop could be a "classic" Magic City Strip Club alongside Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry.

In the first episode of her podcast, "Straight to Cam," Brink and Curry Lee shared a goofy conversation about potentially going to a strip club and Lou Williams' name was brought up. Sydel alluded to the story of Williams, who has a net worth of $16 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, taking a break to go to the Magic City strip club in Orlando during the 2020 NBA Bubble.

Brink said she would likely enjoy his company.

"I would love to go out with him, I would love to go out with him...yeah it seems like that would be fun," Brink said.

Sydel pointed out that the legendary Sixth Man of the Year had two girlfriends at one time and joked about picking his brain.

Cameron Brink talks about overcoming biggest career setback in her rookie season

Cameron Brink was one of the most hyped-up rookie players during the 2024 WNBA season. The LA Sparks star didn't disappoint, displaying an elite level of defensive caliber on the court. However, her season was cut short after 15 games when she suffered an ACL injury.

Brink spoke to Women's Health about how she overcame the biggest disappointment of her career.

"I saw this quote the other day. It was like, 'I’ve definitely met the lowest version of myself this year, but I've also met the strongest version of myself.'" Cameron Brink told Women’s Health. "I didn't let my trajectory stop."

Brink also said that she used her injury recovery time to re-adjust in life.

"I'm a strong believer everything happens for a reason," she added. "Even though it was kind of devastating, I do feel like it’s given me time to kind of readjust in life."

Cameron Brink has taken the recovery time not only to understand her body but also to change her approach to how she trained herself. With Kelsey Plum on the roster, Brink and the Sparks will have a chance to stand out this season.

