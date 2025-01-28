Steph Curry's sister Sydel Curry-Lee makes unexpected revelation as she names one woman she'd leave her husband for

Sydel Curry-Lee, the sister of Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, recently named the one woman she might leave her husband for. She's married to current Phoenix Suns guard, Damion Lee, who won a championship with her brother back in 2022.

In a teaser for the upcoming first episode of Sydel and Cameron Brink's Straight To Cam podcast, the duo discussed a variety of topics, ranging from personal surgeries and woman crushes to the LA Sparks star's preference for pets.

Sydel revealed that the woman she's ready to leave her husband for is Hollywood actress Zoe Saldana. She's a headliner for 2025 after being nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the film Emilia Perez.

"I started thinking about all the women who I would leave my husband for," Sydel said. "Zoe Saldana, easily."

Cameron Brink agreed, calling her "stunning" and claiming that men are "lucky." The two are very close, like family, since Brink's parents went to Virginia Tech with Dell and Sonya Curry. Steph Curry and the Stanford product are even officially god-siblings.

The Straight To Cam podcast is set to launch its first episode on Jan. 28 on multiple platforms such as YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music. Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee are the latest basketball personalities to get into podcasting. Steph and Dell Curry launched their podcast last year, called Heat Check.

It will be interesting to see if more members of the Curry Family start their own podcast. LeBron and Savannah James launched their respective podcasts called Mind The Game and Everybody's Crazy, with the former on hold due to JJ Redick taking over as coach of the LA Lakers.

Sydel Curry-Lee and Damion Lee are expecting a child together

Sydel Curry-Lee and Damion Lee are expecting their third child together. (Photo: GETTY)

The Curry Family keeps on growing every year, with Sydel Curry-Lee and husband Damion Lee expecting a third child in May. The couple has been married since 2018, with son Daxon Wardell-Xavier born in 2021 and daughter Daryn Alicia born in 2023.

Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, already have four children: daughters Riley and Ryan, and sons Canon and Caius. Seth Curry, on the other hand, is married to Callie Rivers-Curry, the daughter of current Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers.

Seth and Callie have three children: a daughter named Carter, and sons Cash and Cruz. With at least five male children in the family, the next generation of Currys in the NBA might be on the horizon.

The daughters could also choose to take over the WNBA. However, they are free to pursue whatever paths they desire in life. Steph's eldest, Riley Curry, is currently into volleyball and most recently played in the NorCal Winter Classic.

