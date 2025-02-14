Cameron Brink gives fiance Ben Felter a special Valentine’s Day shoutout with adorable message & throwback pics

WNBA star Cameron Brink found old photos of her fiance, Ben Felter, and posted them on social media to celebrate Valentine's Day. Brink uploaded photos of Felter when he was a kid and posted them on her Instagram story.

To celebrate the holiday for couples, the LA Sparks forward posted an early tribute to Felter. Brink used a Spongebob meme and compiled photos of her fiance when he was a kid.

"When i look at his baby pics and realize that i get to love that sweet boy who's all grown up now," the meme read.

Brink found childhood photos of her fiance for Valentine's Day (IG)

The former Stanford standout followed it up with a photo update of the two of them going out for the holiday.

Brink posted a photo of her date with Felter (IG)

According to People.com, the couple started dating in March 2021. They try to keep things private, but they post about their relationship on special occasions. The two were engaged in September 2024 after Felter proposed to Brink in Paris.

While they haven't set a wedding date, the Sparks player hinted that it could happen in 2026.

Cameron Brink is excited to team up with Kelsey Plum

During the offseason, the Sparks made several significant moves to strengthen their team. One of these was adding two-time WNBA champion Kelsey Plum. The Los Angeles team acquired the star guard in a three-team trade with the Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm.

Together, Cameron Brink and Plum form a dynamic duo for the franchise. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, the 6-foot-4 frontcourt star expressed her excitement about playing with an experienced star.

"Just things that I've already known about Kelsey," Brink said. "She's just such a really great teammate, great player. She's joyful. And she's going to spread that throughout the whole team. I'm truly elated. I'm very, very excited.

The Sparks star knows how experienced her new teammate is. Given that she's been part of a championship in Las Vegas and she's a three-time All-Star, Brink knows what she'll be getting next season.

Brink revealed she has the same trainer as Plum and she knows the veteran player's work ethic.

"I would just say every time we were woking out together, she was in the gym before my and stayed later. She was already done with her shooting for the day. So, she's just a true pro. Her work shows that."

The Sparks are focused on building around Brink and adding Plum could be a step in the right direction.

