"Been through some crazy stuff" - Cameron Brink shares loving tribute to fiance Ben Felter's constant support

Cameron Brink and her fiancé Ben Felter might soon be tying the knot. The couple got engaged in August after Felter proposed to her in Paris. At such a young age, the LA Sparks star knows that Felter is the right person for her.

In conversation with OK!, Brink said that her fiancé wasn't just the love of her life but also her "favorite person," and her "best friend." Brink and Felter started dating when she was a freshman at Stanford University. Her boyfriend was on the rowing team.

"We've definitely been through some crazy stuff together," Brink said.

However, the WNBA star said that despite everything they went through, Felter's support for her basketball career never had a blind spot. Brink also said Felter had made the most accommodations for her and was very patient.

"He's like, 'I want you to play basketball as long as you possibly can,'" Brink said. "Ben is probably one of the most tolerant, patient people I've ever met. I have to give Ben credit because he's accommodating a lot for my career and my lifestyle right now."

The couple is yet to decide on the date of their wedding.

Set to get married in her 20s, Cameron Brink denies having a "phase"

Cameron Brink has been in a relationship since she came out of high school. A freshman athlete deeply in love with another athlete, and it hasn't changed a bit for the LA Sparks star.

In conversation with her godsister Sydel Curry-Lee on their podcast "Straight To Cam," Brink, who would potentially get married when she is 23 or 24, said she believed in "young love."

"I believe in young love, I hope it works out for me," Brink said.

Although the "little church girl" in Curry-Lee wanted to keep her in check, she talked about a unique phase in her life before her marriage. Sydel said that although she was married young, she did have a "phase."

"We said in last week’s episode, I was married at 23, you’ll be married at 24, I had a little bit of a h*e phase like maybe three months," Curry-Lee said with a big laugh.

However, Cameron Brink denied she had gone through a phase like that when Curry-Lee asked her.

"I really wouldn't say I did," Brink responded.

Cameron Brink and Curry-Lee agreed that some people do not need to explore before settling down, and it's just 'one person' all they need to settle down in life.

