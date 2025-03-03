Angel Reese and Cameron Brink drop heartfelt reactions on Skylar Diggins-Smith's eye-catching Unrivaled tunnel fit

Angel Reese and Cameron Brink dropped heartfelt reactions to Skylar Diggin-Smith's Unrivaled Tunnel fit. On Sunday, the Seattle Storm guard posted pictures of her tunnel fit before the Lunar Owls vs. Vinyl Basketball Club game on Instagram.

Ad

The post featured three images of Diggins-Smith wearing a sky-blue suit over a white shirt. She paired it with designer trousers, sky-blue heels and a designer handbag to complete the outfit.

Ad

Trending

Angel Reese commented on the post, expressing her admiration for Diggins-Smith’s look with three heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Cameron Brink kept her reaction short and sweet, dropping a two-word comment.

"So fire ❤️❤️❤️," Brink wrote.

Reese and Brink react to Diggins-Smith's tunnel fit. (Credits: @skylardigginssmith/Instagram)

Diggins-Smith is competing in Unrivaled, a 3x3 basketball league, while the WNBA is in the offseason. Angel Reese and 34 other WNBA players have also joined the league for its inaugural season. Reese plays for the Rose BC.

Ad

Angel Reese and Skylar Diggins-Smith set to go face-to-face on Friday in Unrivaled

Angel Reese and Skylar Diggins-Smith will go head-to-head in Unrivaled on Friday. Diggins-Smith’s team, the Lunar Owls, leads the standings with a 10-1 record, while Reese and Rose BC closely follow in second place at 6-5.

This will be the third matchup between the Lunar Owls and Rose BC this season. The teams first met on Jan. 18, with the Owls winning 79-70. In their second matchup on Feb. 21, Rose BC responded with a 72-63 victory, handing the Owls their only loss of the season.

Ad

Diggins-Smith is the third-leading scorer on the Lunar Owls behind Napheesa Collier and Allisha Gray, averaging 17.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Reese holds the same rank on her team, behind Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper.

Living up to her “double-double machine” nickname, Reese is averaging 12.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. The game is set to tip off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback