IN PIC: Hanna Cavinder shares hilarious snap of twin Haley Cavinder’s morning face amid Pilates workout 

Hanna Cavinder poked fun at Haley Cavinder's morning appearance during the twins' early Pilates session on Thursday. Hanna uploaded a photo to her stories to showcase that the twins began their day with a workout at the crack of dawn.

After sharing that they were working out at 6 am in one of Tremble's studios, she uploaded Haley's face with half-lidded eyes, highlighting that she lost a fight with her alarm clock.

"@haleycalvinder clearly a morning person," the story read.

Hanna pokes fun at Haley's dizziness | via @cavindertwins/ig

The Caviner Twins, known for their college basketball stints and off-court ventures, have proudly shared their daily routines with fans on social media.

In a reel uploaded last week, they shared that they wake up around 5:30am, have a pre-workout drink, get at least an hour of workout before hitting the sauna and end the schedule with a beverage and light meal.

Haley and Hanna Cavinders have also showed their fanbase their dedication to fitness. They often share the recipes for their favorite meals and also advocate for proper nutrition, diet and supplementing.

The twins are just days removed from their last college basketball game. Their Hurricanes did not make the cut for the ACC tournament behind a 4-14 conference record, ending their last year early.

Haley Cavinder averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 46.2% shooting in the 2024-25 season while Hanna put up 6.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds on 46.4% efficiency.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder on the next chapter of their lives

The 24-year-old twins are ready to embark on their next journey, which might not be in the WNBA. The two have yet to declare whether they will go pro.

But in an exclusive with ESPN in February, the twins seem keen to continue what they've started in college and work on their own personal branding.

"Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away," Haley said. "It's just, how can we continue it on? Continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are part of several entrepreneurial endeavors and have also earned equity in some of the brands that they have partnered with.

