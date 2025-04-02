IN PIC: Iowa’s Lucy Olsen jokes about “stealing” teammate Kylie Feuerbach’s “pupper” in latest adorable snaps

Iowa women's basketball star Lucy Olsen made a cute joke about stealing teammate Kylie Feuerbach's puppy, Tobi, on Instagram. Olsen posted a couple of photos on Wednesday, showing her carrying Tobi while smiling as Feuerbach was in the background.

"Kylie I’m stealing Tobi from you because he’s the cutest pupper everrrrr😩💕," she wrote.

Both Olsen and Feuerbach were in action as sixth-seeded Iowa fell to third-seeded Oklahoma 96-62 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 24 in OU's Lloyd Noble Center. Olsen led the Hawkeyes with 20 points, netting four 3-pointers and grabbing five rebounds. Feuerbach tied a season-high 14 points and six rebounds in 32 minutes. The seniors also made eight of Iowa’s nine 3-pointers.

While it was the last collegiate basketball game for Olsen, who is expected to enter the 2025 WNBA draft, Feuerbach announced that she will return to Iowa for her final season. The fourth-year senior still has one year of eligibility left after playing during the COVID-19 pandemic season of 2020-21 as a freshman at Iowa State. She also took a redshirt season at Iowa in 2022-23.

Lucy Olsen to participate in the 2025 Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game

Iowa's Lucy Olsen has been announced to participate in the 2025 Lilly Women’s College All-Star Game at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday.

The game is one final opportunity for 20 women's college seniors to represent their programs and be recognized against the backdrop of the sport’s championship weekend. It was launched by Intersport, an award-winning Chicago-based agency, alongside the WBCA 25 years ago.

Olsen finished her Iowa career with career with 573 points, 162 assists and 116 rebounds. A unanimous All-Big Ten first-team selection and Big Ten All-Tournament Team honoree, she recorded 43 career games with 20 points or more, including 13 as a Hawkeye, which was a team-high this season. Olsen was also the second Hawkeye since 2009 to record 30 points, five assists and five rebounds in a game.

The Iowa senior is expected to join either Team Lieberman or Team Miller, which will be coached by Naismith Hall of Famers and basketball legends Nancy Lieberman and Cheryl Miller, respectively.

