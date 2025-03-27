IN PIC: Iowa's Lucy Olsen pens heartfelt message as she shares memories from "unforgettable season" on IG

Iowa women's basketball star Lucy Olsen made a touching farewell post on Instagram following the Hawkeyes exit from the NCAA Tournament. On Thursday, Olsen posted a series of photos of herself in action for Iowa, alongside a caption thanking the women's basketball program and the fans for an eventful first and only year witht the Hawkeyes.

"Huge thank you to Iowa and the best fans for an unforgettable season," Olsen wrote. "I’ll never get over how amazing the energy was at every game. Carver is the best place to play and I can’t thank everyone enough for helping me live out this dream. Even though it was only one year, I am so grateful to call Carver home and to forever be a Hawkeye. 💛💛💛."

Olsen transferred to Iowa from Villanova for her senior season in college basketball. Before joining the Hawkeyes, she was third in scoring (23.3) behind Caitlin Clark and JuJu Watkins last season. After transferring as a replacement for Clark, who has gone on to the WNBA, Olsen led Iowa in scoring with 17.9 points and in assists with 5.1.

The senior guard also ended her season and college basketball career with a first-team All-Big Ten selection. She was also named a finalist for the 2025 All-America team.

No. 6-seeded Iowa (23-11) ended its 2024-25 season with a 96-62 loss to No. 3-seeded Oklahoma (27-7) in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Senior guard Lucy Olsen shared an emotional reflection of her only season with the Hawkeyes during the postgame news conference.

"Yeah, I'm super grateful that I got the chance to play here," Olsen said. "There were a lot of ups and downs, but I'm super proud of the team, and everyone became my family. I've got the best coach here, so, yeah, I'm just super grateful for it. I wouldn't want it any other way. It just wasn't supposed to happen tonight."

Olsen finished the second-round contest with a team-leading 20 points on 7-for-20 shooting. She also provided five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes. Despite the exit from the NCAA Tournament, Olsen will finish her four-year collegiate basketball career with 2,077 (15.2 per game) points and also surpassed 500 career rebounds.

Despite her impressive stats, it remains unclear if the Iowa star will declare for the 2025 WNBA draft.

