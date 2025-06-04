IN PIC: Iowa star Kylie Feuerbach dons Red Sox as she enjoys Boston’s game vs. Angels with her friends  

Iowa women's basketball star Kylie Feuerbach had a fun girls' hangout with her friends at a baseball game. Feuerbach attended Boston's 4-3 loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

Feuerbach shared several photos she took with her friends during the game at Fenway Park. The Iowa senior donned a Red Sox shirt over a white crop top and a pair of blue jean shorts. She completed her look with a white purse and a pair of black tinted sunglasses.

"Go Sox🖤🤍❤️," Feuerbach wrote.

Feuerbach is actually a Chicago White Sox supporter and has been known to have her own baseball jersey with her last name and the No. 4 on the back. The Chicago native also signed a NIL deal with the White Sox when marketing director Mike Downey contacted her with a proposal in the summer of 2022.

“He just kind of reached out about seeing if I wanted to be the first class of ChiSox athlete,” Feuerbach said per The Athletic. “I thought that was a pretty cool experience. Obviously, I’m from Illinois. So it was really cool getting into it and there’s a lot of different opportunities that I get with it. So it’s really fun.”

Feuerbach returned to the White Sox’s second ChiSox class, alongside women’s basketball players Anaya Peoples (DePaul) and Cameron Williams (Michigan), women’s volleyball player Temi Thomas-Ailara (Wisconsin) and football player A.J. Henning (Northwestern).

Jan Jensen thrilled about Kylie Feuerbach's return to Iowa

Iowa women's basketball star Kylie Feuerbach will play her final season with the Hawkeyes next season. The veteran guard announced before Iowa's NCAA Tournament matchup against Murray State on March 18.

Coach Jan Jensen did not hide her excitement about the prospect of one of her experienced guards' imminent return next season.

“We are thrilled to have Kylie return for an extra season. She is a tremendous teammate above all and will give us some veteran leadership for next year. She will return as one of the top defenders in the Big Ten,” Jensen said in a statement.

Feuerbach started her career with Iowa State, where she played one season. Following the 2020-21 season, she transferred to Iowa but tore her ACL, which sidelined her for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

As a result, she has one year of eligibility left and decided to use it in the hopes of ending her collegiate basketball career on a high note.

