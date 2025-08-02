  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • IN PIC: Matt Barnes’ son Isaiah Barnes pouts with GF in wholesome selfie on National Girlfriend Day

IN PIC: Matt Barnes’ son Isaiah Barnes pouts with GF in wholesome selfie on National Girlfriend Day

By Inioluwa
Published Aug 02, 2025 05:24 GMT
Former NBA star Matt Barnes alongside sons Isaiah Barnes and Carter Barnes. (Image via Instagram @matt_barnes9)
Former NBA star Matt Barnes alongside sons Isaiah Barnes and Carter Barnes. (Image via Instagram @matt_barnes9)

Isaiah Barnes, son of former NBA star Matt Barnes, celebrated National Girlfriend’s Day on Friday. The 6-foot-3 guard shared a sweet photo of himself and his girlfriend, Morgan, in his Instagram story, along with a heartfelt caption.

Ad
“Girlfriend day ♥️. I love you so much ♥️😘,” Barnes wrote.
Matt Barnes&rsquo; son Isaiah Barnes with GF in a wholesome selfie on National Girlfriend Day. (Image via Instagram @zaybarnes30)
Matt Barnes’ son Isaiah Barnes with GF in a wholesome selfie on National Girlfriend Day. (Image via Instagram @zaybarnes30)

In the photo, Barnes is seen sitting next to his girlfriend at a restaurant, as they both flashed the classic two-finger peace sign for the camera.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Isaiah Barnes has never been shy about showing his romantic side. He consistently shares sweet moments with his girlfriend, posting adorable photos and heartfelt captions. His Instagram profile even features a dedicated story highlight filled with adorable moments between the two, some of which date back to 2023.

Isaiah Barnes attends Crespi High School in Encino, California, where he’s set to play his junior season of high school basketball next season. Last season, he was a key contributor to the team’s impressive 21-9 record, averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Ad

Barnes’ performance last season marked a noticeable jump from his freshman year, where he averaged 8.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.3 apg and 1.4 spg. With that steady improvement, he’ll hopefully elevate his game even further in the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Which college programs are interested in securing Isaiah Barnes‘ commitment?

Though he still has two years of high school basketball ahead of him, Barnes is already catching the attention of college programs. His latest offer came from Sacramento State University, which he proudly announced on July 11 via his Instagram page, posting the school’s logo along with a caption that read:

Ad
“Blessed to say that I have received an offer from Sacramento State University❤❤❤❤❤❤ Thank you to Coach Bibby and the coaching staff for believing in me! #gohornets”

Before the Hornets, the 6-foot-3 guard had also received an offer from the University of San Diego, which he also announced on his Instagram page.

About the author
Inioluwa

Inioluwa

Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.

A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.

When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications