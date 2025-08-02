IN PIC: Matt Barnes’ son Isaiah Barnes pouts with GF in wholesome selfie on National Girlfriend Day

Isaiah Barnes, son of former NBA star Matt Barnes, celebrated National Girlfriend’s Day on Friday. The 6-foot-3 guard shared a sweet photo of himself and his girlfriend, Morgan, in his Instagram story, along with a heartfelt caption.“Girlfriend day ♥️. I love you so much ♥️😘,” Barnes wrote.Matt Barnes’ son Isaiah Barnes with GF in a wholesome selfie on National Girlfriend Day. (Image via Instagram @zaybarnes30)In the photo, Barnes is seen sitting next to his girlfriend at a restaurant, as they both flashed the classic two-finger peace sign for the camera.Isaiah Barnes has never been shy about showing his romantic side. He consistently shares sweet moments with his girlfriend, posting adorable photos and heartfelt captions. His Instagram profile even features a dedicated story highlight filled with adorable moments between the two, some of which date back to 2023.Isaiah Barnes attends Crespi High School in Encino, California, where he’s set to play his junior season of high school basketball next season. Last season, he was a key contributor to the team’s impressive 21-9 record, averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.Barnes’ performance last season marked a noticeable jump from his freshman year, where he averaged 8.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.3 apg and 1.4 spg. With that steady improvement, he’ll hopefully elevate his game even further in the upcoming 2025/26 season.Which college programs are interested in securing Isaiah Barnes‘ commitment?Though he still has two years of high school basketball ahead of him, Barnes is already catching the attention of college programs. His latest offer came from Sacramento State University, which he proudly announced on July 11 via his Instagram page, posting the school’s logo along with a caption that read:“Blessed to say that I have received an offer from Sacramento State University❤❤❤❤❤❤ Thank you to Coach Bibby and the coaching staff for believing in me! #gohornets” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore the Hornets, the 6-foot-3 guard had also received an offer from the University of San Diego, which he also announced on his Instagram page.