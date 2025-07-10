Matt Barnes drops 1-word reaction as son Isaiah Barnes leads PG Elite squad with 20+ points

Isaiah Barnes, son of former NBA star Matt Barnes, was in good form for the Paul George Elite squad, scoring 20+ points to help his team defeat Team United in a recent game. On Thursday, Slam HS's Instagram account posted a compilation of that performance.
His dad, Matt, showed some love to his son in the comments section.
“Solid!” Matt wrote.
Barnes has performed well at Crespi High School (Los Angeles, California), where he is set to enter his junior year. In two seasons, he has averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals across 59 games.
In the previous season, Barnes led the Celts to fourth in the California Southern Section Mission Basketball League and a 21-9 overall record.
He and his twin brother, Carter Barnes, are highly rated prospects in the Class of 2027. They both participated in the NBPA Top 100 Camp in June.
Isaiah averaged 6.8 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 2.4 apg at the event, while Carter contributed 5.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg and 2.3 apg.
Isaiah has shown resilience in his young career, surviving and recovering from a car accident that he suffered last year while jogging. The accident caused the young hooper severe stomach pain that was later discovered to be an inflamed appendix, requiring immediate removal.
The twins are looking to follow in the footsteps of their father, Matt, who played 14 seasons in the NBA. He played for UCLA at the college level and was drafted as the 46th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002.
Matt ended his career well, winning the NBA title with the Golden State Warriors in his final season in 2017.
Isaiah Barnes already receiving college offers
While there might be two years left for Isaiah Barnes in high school, the guard is already receiving college offers from D1 schools.
San Diego already made an offer, which he posted on Instagram in March.
"Blessed to receive an offer from the University of San Diego🤍💙 Thank you Coach Lavin and staff for believing in me #gotoreros," he wrote in the caption of the post.
The guard will be the subject of other offers, given how he has improved with each passing year under the spotlight.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here