IN PIC: Miami's Cavinder twins chill in the sun while flaunting her fit physique

The Cavinder twins continue to advocate for fitness and a healthy lifestyle. After highlighting their progress on their four-week preseason workout challenge through Instagram stories, Hanna and Haley Cavinder shared a reel on Wednesday about their early morning routine with the fans.

They also posted a high-protein salad recipe in the afternoon and a post about enjoying the sun in style. One of the sisters was captured sitting on a sundeck and posing with a Ghost Hydration drink.

"Us when UV is a 9: @ghosthydration," the caption said.

Haley and Hanna's Instagram story on Wednesday | via @cavindertwins/ig

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are coming off their last college basketball season. The twins started the 2024-25 regular season strong, behind an 11-1 run. However, the team began falling apart as the conference games began. The Hurricanes went on a 3-14 run, posting a dismal 14-15 overall record.

Their college career ended earlier than the fans expected, as UM did not earn a spot in the ACC tournament. Nevertheless, the twins made many lifelong memories of playing beside each other.

Haley was initially aligned to play her last eligible year with the TCU Horned Frogs. However, she decommitted to join her sister in 2024. She averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists on 46.2% shooting.

On the other hand, Hanna recorded 6.9 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds on a 46.4% clip.

What will the Cavinder twins' next venture be?

Besides being basketball stars in the Division I circuit, the Cavinder twins also gained a significant following behind their off-court and personal life ventures. Individually, their NIL valuation is ranked fifth and sixth in all women's sports.

Haley and Hanna are eligible to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft in April. However, the sisters see themselves more as entrepreneurs post-college, rather than basketball players.

"Name, image and likeness did set us up to be successful, but now afterward, those partnerships don't go away, the following doesn't go away," Haley told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on Feb. 27. "It's just, how can we continue it on, continue the Cavinders brand on with other passions?"

The Cavinder twins have plenty of big brands in their portfolio and have acquired equity in some partner companies. They also have endorsement deals, like Under Armour, which extend beyond their college days.

