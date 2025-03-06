IN PIC: Miami's Haley & Hanna Cavinder relax by the pool while showing off their $5,300 YSL tote bag

Haley and Hanna Cavinder enjoyed a poolside downtime days after their game against California on Sunday. The twins relaxed in style and posted an image of their Ghost Energy hydration drink and $5,300 worth YSL Saint Laurent Icare Raffia Bag placed on a sun lounger on their IG story on Wednesday.

"Pool day essential @ghosthydration," the post read.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder's IG story | via @cavindertwins/ig

The Cavinder twins, known among college hoops fans for their time with the Hurricanes, have also garnered a significant fan base for their fashion and lifestyle ventures. The sisters are two of the biggest NIL entities in the women's basketball landscape.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder signed a NIL deal with GHOST last season and have constantly promoted the drink on their socials since then. They have also expressed that the drink is part of their daily lives and nutritional needs.

Whether Hanna and Haley Cavinder have signed a deal with Saint Laurent is unclear. However, the two are constantly seen using the brand's products. The twins were in attendance at the F1 Miami Grand Prix last year and Haley was seen with a white Yves Saint Laurent bag.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder gifted their parents a golf cart for Christmas

Haley and Hanna Cavinder surprised their parents with a golf cart as a Christmas present last year. The twins gifted them a 2025 Evolution D5 Maverick 4 Plus from the local dealership - Beachside Golf Cars.

The sisters posted multiple stories about their gift and also posted a reel to share the experience with fans.

"Come with us to surprise our parents with the CAVINDER CRUISER🎄🚙🤭 get yours today @beachsidegolfcars ✨" the caption read.

The black-colored 2025 Evolution D5 Maverick 4 Plus golf cart was priced at $9,995 on the dealership's website and offered multiple warranties on some parts. Haley and Hanna Cavinder named the vehicle "Cavinder Cruiser." They also placed a sticker with the name on the front cowl.

Less than a month later, the twins posted a video introducing their dream cars, the 2025 Range Rover Velar. Hanna named her car "Val" while Haley named her vehicle "Vic."

