IN PIC: Olivia Miles' former Notre Dame teammate shares candid snaps with TCU star

Former Notre Dame teammates, Olivia Miles, and Kylee Watson, reunited on Wednesday. Watson shared photos on her Instagram story, capturing moments of laughter and camaraderie.

The images showed Miles and Watson enjoying each other's company along with other friends.

"Just some disposables of me w/ people I love ❤️😌," Watson wrote on her story.

Kylee Watson's Instagram story (@kylee.watsonn/IG)

Miles, one of the leading scorers for the Fighting Irish last season, reposted Watson's story.

Miles' Instagram story (@_oliviamiles_/IG)

The two played together at Notre Dame for two seasons. Watson arrived in South Bend in 2022 after transferring from Oregon.

Both seniors received an extra year of eligibility because they missed a significant portion of a season due to injury — Miles during her freshman year, and Watson, who did not play a single game last season, due to a knee injury.

"I have so many incredible people in my corner and I know how blessed I am regardless of my changing circumstances, "Watson wrote after suffering her injury, per 247Sports. "I know with this team, these coaches, this staff and this community, I will come back stronger than ever. I am so grateful."

According to the On3 transfer portal tracker, they were among four Notre Dame players to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Miles is headed to play for TCU, while Watson is going to Villanova for their final year of eligibility.

Kylee Watson shifts plans, picks Villanova instead of joining Olivia Miles at TCU

When Kylee Watson entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April, it was anticipated that she and Olivia Miles would be playing together at TCU next season.

EJ Arocho, a lead scout at Prep Girls Hoops, reported on X a few days after Watson's entry into the portal that she was set to join the Horned Frogs alongside Miles.

However, Watson announced her commitment to Villanova on April 15, while Miles chose TCU as her next destination after spending four years playing under Niele Ivey at Notre Dame.

Miles, a 5-foot-10 New Jersey native, was projected as a lottery pick in this year's WNBA draft but opted to return to college for her final season.

