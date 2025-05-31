TCU Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles is spending the offseason well both on and off the court. On Friday, the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish standout shared Instagram photos of her and WNBA rookie Maddy Westbeld.

Miles and Westbeld's snaps excited the collegiate hoops world with many reacting to the post.

"POV🫂", Miles captioned with an emoji.

Miles' and Westbeld's Fighting Irish teammate Kylee Watson was among the many reacting to the post.

"AND THE HARD LAUNCHHHH I'M IN TEARS," Watson exclaimed in one comment with a plethora of emojis.

(image credits: @_oliviamiles_ on Instagram)

"I love youuuuu, my Olivia Milesssss," she said in another comment.

(image credits: @_oliviamiles_ on Instagram)

"Leetleeee Beeannnnn," Watson also commented.

(image credits: @_oliviamiles_ on Instagram)

Watson also reposted Miles' carousell upload on her own Instagram stories with a supportive caption.

"This lowkey a hard launch and I am here for it!!!!!!!," Watson wrote.

(image credits: @kylee.watsonn on Instagram)

Former USC Trojans guard Dominique Darius also dropped her excited reaction.

"Hard launchhhhh," Darius posted.

(image credits: @_oliviamiles_ on Instagram)

Former Notre Dame standouts then joined in with their reactions in the comments.

"Beannnn," now Los Angeles Sparks forward Liatu King wrote with emojis.

(image credits: @_oliviamiles_ on Instagram)

"Love you though, sensi princy," former center Lauren Ebo shared.

(image credits: @_oliviamiles_ on Instagram)

Both Miles and Westbeld are coming off of a 2024-25 season with coach Niele Ivey's Fighting Irish, finishing with an overall record of 28-6, 16-2 during 2025 ACC play.

They made it to the Sweet 16 of this year's March Madness, only to be eliminated from the postseason by TCU, Miles' new team, 71-62.

Maddy Westbeld reacted to Olivia Miles' Instagram dump post

Maddy Westbeld reacted to the now TCU Horned Frog senior's dump post that includes her. Westbeld dropped a five-word reaction in the comment section.

"Bean's mom posted you finally!," Westbeld wrote.

(image credits: @_oliviamiles_ on Instagram)

She also reposted Miles' Instagram post on her story, choosing their selfie as the highlight photo.

(image credits: @maddy.westbeld on Instagram)

As Miles looks on to her one-and-done stint with coach Mark Campbell's Horned Frogs, Westbeld is uncorking her first year in the WNBA with the Chicago Sky.

The 22-year-old was selected in the 2025 draft with the 16th pick in the second round, and has played only four minutes with the Sky this season, in which they are 0-2.

