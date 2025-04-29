Olivia Miles shows love as Ex-Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld, Chicago Sky get ready for WNBA preseason

Olivia Miles showed some love to her former Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld and the Chicago Sky on Monday. The LSU star replied to the WNBA team's post on X about their second day of training camp.

The Sky's post included two videos and two photos of their players doing preseason training. One of the images showed Westbeld battling for position against a male staff member of the Sky inside the shaded area.

Miles replied with sky blue and yellow-colored heart emojis to Chicago's post, which has already generated more than 2,000 likes.

Olivia Miles made it clear why she replied to Chicago's post, telling a fan that it was all because of Maddy Westbeld.

"guyyyyss this is just me supporting maddy," Miles replied.

Miles' comment drew several reactions from fans, who want her to join Westbeld in Chicago next season.

"Nahh nahh don't back track now," one fan wrote.

"2 things can be true at the same time," one fan replied.

"And this is us being delusional. GO SKY!" one fan commented.

"We still coming for you next year," one fan tweeted.

Olivia Miles was projected to be the second pick in this year's WNBA Draft but she decided to enter the transfer portal and join the TCU Horned Frogs instead. Three Notre Dame players got selected in the draft, including Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics, 1st round), Maddy Westbeld (Chicago Sky, 2nd round) and Liatu King (Los Angeles Sparks, 3rd round).

How Olivia Miles and Maddy Westbeld fared for Notre Dame in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish secured a spot in the 2025 NCAA Tournament after finishing the regular season and the ACC Tournament with a 26-5 slate. They entered this year's March Madness as the No. 3 seed in the Regional 3 bracket.

Maddy Westbeld (#21), Sonia Citron (#11) and Olivia Miles (#5) of Notre Dame share a laugh during their game against Stanford on February 6, 2025 in South Bend, Indiana. Photo: Getty

Maddy Westbeld was one of five Notre Dame players to score in double figures in the Fighting Irish's win over Stephen F. Austin in the first round. She dropped 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting in Notre Dame's 106-54 victory. Olivia Miles finished with just two points in that contest after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.

Miles suited up for Notre Dame in the second round against Michigan despite the injury, recording eight points, five dimes and four boards in the Fighting Irish's 76-55 victory. Westbeld added four points for the Irish, who set up a Sweet 16 clash with TCU.

Notre Dame's NCAA title hopes ended in that contest, losing 71-62 to TCU. Miles and Westbeld combined for 17 points on 6-for-19 shooting in their final game for the Fighting Irish.

