IN PIC: South Carolina HC Lamont Paris links up with star forward Collin Murray-Boyles amid NBA draft combine 

South Carolina coach Lamont Paris showed up at the 2025 NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday to support his star forward Collin Murray-Boyles. Lou Bezjak, who is the prep sports coordinator at The State, posted a photo of Paris and Murray-Boyles alongside South Carolina assistant coach Carey Rich at Wintrust Arena.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Collin Murray-Boyles played two seasons under Paris and Rich at South Carolina, amassing a 38-28 record during that time. They led the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament last year after finishing the regular season and the SEC Tournament with a 26-7 record.

Their 2024 March Madness campaign was short-lived, though, losing 87-73 to the Oregon Ducks in the first round. Murray-Boyles scored six points in his NCAA Tournament debut. He also had one rebound, one assist and one block in 23 minutes of action.

Ad

Murray-Boyles had a shooting performance to forget at the draft combine. Basketball insider Jonathan Givony shared a video of Murray-Boyles' spot-3 shooting drill at the combine and it wasn't pretty.

Murray-Boyles got off to a horrible start with his shooting drill in Chicago, missing all five of his corner three-point attempts, including an airball with his first try. Murray-Boyles fared slightly better when he moved to the next location, going 2-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Collin Murray-Boyles' struggles continued when he moved to the top of the key, shooting just 1-for-5 from 3-point range. Chloe Kitts' boyfriend missed 12 of his 15 attempts from deep in the video that Givony posted.

How Collin Murray-Boyles fared for South Carolina in 2024-25 NCAA season

Murray-Boyles dazzled for the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024-25 NCAA season, racking up career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, steals and blocked shots. The sophomore forward led South Carolina in those departments, averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks through 32 games.

Ad

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Collin Murray-Boyles (#30) looks to score against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half of their NCAA basketball game at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Imagn

However, Murray-Boyles' efforts weren't enough to lead the Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament as they finished the season with a 12-20 overall record. They finished dead last in the regular season, posting an abysmal 2-16 slate against their SEC opponents.

Murray-Boyles' perimeter shooting woes at the combine were to be expected as he is not known to be a solid outside shooter. He knocked down just 26.5% of his 3-point attempts in the 2024-25 season, going 9-for-34 from beyond the arc.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here