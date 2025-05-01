IN PIC: South Carolina's Raven Johnson shares endearing snaps of ex-teammate Kamilla Cardoso on WNBA star's 24th birthday

Raven Johnson shared endearing photos of her former South Carolina teammate Kamilla Cardoso on Wednesday as she celebrated the WNBA star's 24th birthday. Johnson posted several snaps of them together at South Carolina on her Instagram story.
Johnson included messages in her collage of photos, which she shared with her Instagram followers. She used pictures of her and Cardoso in action for the Gamecocks and them having fun off the court.
"Happy Birthday to my 4Lifer," Johnson wrote.
Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso became friends in high school when they played AAU basketball together for FBC Hunt. Their bond grew stronger when the two played together for three seasons under Dawn Staley at South Carolina.
They remain very good friends despite parting ways in 2024 after Cardoso joined the WNBA to play for the Chicago Sky. Cardoso was seen supporting Johnson and the Gamecocks when they battled the Texas Longhorns during their 2025 Final Four clash in Tampa.
Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso's championship pedigree at South Carolina
Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso made history together at South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks win two national championships in 2022 and 2024.
Cardoso and Johnson played key roles for the Gamecocks in their championship run in 2024. Cardoso averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists per game, helping South Carolina finish the season undefeated with a 38-0 record.
Johnson posted career-best numbers in the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals through 37 games.
Cardoso dazzled in the national championship game against Iowa, amassing 15 points, 17 boards and three blocks in South Carolina's 87-75 win. Johnson recorded three points, five rebounds and three assists. She made her presence felt on the defensive end. She racked up four steals and two blocks against Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes.
