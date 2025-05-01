IN PIC: South Carolina's Raven Johnson shares endearing snaps of ex-teammate Kamilla Cardoso on WNBA star's 24th birthday

Raven Johnson shared endearing photos of her former South Carolina teammate Kamilla Cardoso on Wednesday as she celebrated the WNBA star's 24th birthday. Johnson posted several snaps of them together at South Carolina on her Instagram story.

Ad

Johnson included messages in her collage of photos, which she shared with her Instagram followers. She used pictures of her and Cardoso in action for the Gamecocks and them having fun off the court.

Raven Johnson celebrated Kamilla Cardoso's birthday, sharing a collage of photos of them together on her Instagram story. Source: Instagram/@hollywood_raven

"Happy Birthday to my 4Lifer," Johnson wrote.

Ad

Trending

Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso became friends in high school when they played AAU basketball together for FBC Hunt. Their bond grew stronger when the two played together for three seasons under Dawn Staley at South Carolina.

They remain very good friends despite parting ways in 2024 after Cardoso joined the WNBA to play for the Chicago Sky. Cardoso was seen supporting Johnson and the Gamecocks when they battled the Texas Longhorns during their 2025 Final Four clash in Tampa.

Ad

Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso's championship pedigree at South Carolina

Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso made history together at South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks win two national championships in 2022 and 2024.

South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso (#10) reacts with guard Raven Johnson (#25) during the trophy presentation after they defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the finals of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Photo: Imagn

Cardoso and Johnson played key roles for the Gamecocks in their championship run in 2024. Cardoso averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 assists per game, helping South Carolina finish the season undefeated with a 38-0 record.

Ad

Johnson posted career-best numbers in the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals through 37 games.

Cardoso dazzled in the national championship game against Iowa, amassing 15 points, 17 boards and three blocks in South Carolina's 87-75 win. Johnson recorded three points, five rebounds and three assists. She made her presence felt on the defensive end. She racked up four steals and two blocks against Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here