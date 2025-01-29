IN PICS: $30M worth La La Anthony shares life update snaps with Syracuse commit son Kiyan Anthony on IG

TV personality La La Anthony gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of what she has been up to in a series of photos that featured her son, Kiyan Anthony on Wednesday. The photos began with the "Power" star flaunting her long hair, then a sweet letter from a fan and a Christmas card from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Anthony's photos also featured fun karaoke moments with her friends, a gym workout, a street sign, alone time at a beach and a letter to God about the type of person she is becoming.

"Just swipe >>>>>" she captioned the post.

La La Anthony was married to NBA legend Carmelo Anthony from 2010 to 2021. Kiyan Anthony is their only child together, and he recently signed with his dad's alma mater, Syracuse. Melo's son was snubbed in the recent McDonald's All-American lineup.

Meanwhile, La La Anthony is a successful actress and TV star with an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Why Kiyan Anthony did not make McDonald's All-American lineup

On Monday, the McDonald's All-American final lineup was announced. Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony surprisingly did not make the list despite being regarded as one of the best high school basketball players.

The list included high school hoops stars like AJ Dybantsa (a BYU signee), Boozer twins Cayden and Cameron (Duke signees), Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas) and Alijah Arenas (uncommitted).

However, Anthony's omission from the prestigious event was not based on his skills but had much to do with his eligibility.

In November, Anthony suffered a nasty fall that resulted in an injury that kept him on the sidelines until January. The rules for McDonald’s All-American are clear: Players must have completed at least 50% of their season before they are eligible to play. So, Kiyan Anthony was automatically out due to much missed time on the court while recovering from his injury.

Anthony, ranked No. 32 overall by ESPN, may have missed out on following in his father's footsteps in the McDonald's All-American list, but he did walk away with an MVP award after helping Long Island Lutheran take down AZ Compass Prep 63-57 last week.

Anthony dropped 17 points, including a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line and 5-for-10 from the field, as Carmelo Anthony watched from the stands.

This year's edition of the McDonald's All-American games, consisting of a final roster of 24 boys and 24 girls, will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 1.

