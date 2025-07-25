IN PICS: 5-star freshman Meleek Thomas shares snaps from 1st practice session with John Calipari's Arkansas

Five-star Arkansas freshman Meleek Thomas is kicking off a new chapter in his basketball journey as he is set to begin his college career. The 6-foot-4 point guard arrived on campus in Fayetteville this week and is getting to work with the Razorbacks.On Thursday, Thomas gave fans a glimpse into his early days with the program, sharing pictures from his first practice sessions under coach John Calipari on Instagram.Meleek Thomas shared 13 photos, capturing moments on and off the court. In some pictures, the five-star freshman is seen rocking long red joggers, black sneakers, and a sleeveless black top as he gets some work in with the ball.The photos also feature some of his new teammates going through drills, while one picture gives fans a peek inside the Razorbacks' dressing room. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThomas joined the Razorbacks as the No. 11 overall prospect in ESPN's Class of 2025 rankings. He's the second-highest-ranked high school recruit in Arkansas' loaded freshman class, behind fellow five-star guard Darius Acuff. Other high school recruits in the Razorbacks include four-star 7-foot-1 centre Paul Semedo, 6-foot-6 forward Isaiah Sealy, 6-foot-9 power forward Karim Rtail, and Bosnian centre Elmir Dzafic.John Calipari has also made additions to the team via the transfer portal. The incoming transfers include Malique Ewin from Florida State and Nick Pringle from South Carolina.Last season, the Razorbacks crashed out of the NCAA tournament in the Sweet Sixteen, losing 85-83 to Texas Tech. &quot;We could win a national championship,&quot;: Meleek Thomas on Arkansas next seasonMeleek Thomas is entering college basketball with one clear goal in mind: winning a national championship. The highly-touted freshman made that ambition known in April during the McDonald's All-American Game.&quot;I think we could win a national championship,&quot; Thomas said via Zagsblog. &quot;It was amazing to watch Arkansas just go through their whole journey and see what they do offensively, defensively, because we going to be in that system next year. So just to get used to that from a visual standpoint.&quot;With the level of performance and quality he has shown so far, Meleek Thomas is expected to be a key part of John Calipari's team.