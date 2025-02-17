IN PICS: 5-star USC target Oliviyah 'Big Oh' Edwards poses with HC Lindsay Gottlieb in for jersey photoshoot

Five-star forward Oliviyah Edwards was with Lindsay Gottlieb's USC Trojans coaching staff during an official visit last weekend. The class of 2026 prospect posted a series of images in the program jersey on her Instagram on Monday.

The No. 1 power forward in her pool posed with Zachary Carter, Jordan West, coach Gottlieb and Kiki Iriafen in the pictures.

"Fight On???? ✌🏾✌🏾 #officialvisit #notcommitted #fighton #gotrojans," the post read.

Pursued by some of the biggest schools in the nation, the forward recently visited notable programs like Tennesee and South Carolina in January.

Oliviyah Edwards came into the national spotlight early in her basketball career when she could dunk the ball at 13 years old. The versatile forward is currently in her junior year with Elite Sports Academy in Tacoma.

The two-way wing can generate offense out of any situation, whether it's side steps, driving the lane, post-up or shooting from range. Edwards is equally impactful on the other end. She is quick enough to hang with slippery guards and patient enough to time her blocks with either hand.

Her top 10 includes Duke, LSU, Notre Dame and UNC, making it a tough one to pull for Lindsay Gottlieb.

Hopefully, the coach's pursuit became a little easier when Oliviyah Edwards witnessed JuJu Watkins drop 28 points against UCLA on Feb. 13. The forward is yet to share the timeline for her final decision.

"Some schools are wanting me to book closer to my decision date. I don’t know when I’m going to decide yet, so we haven’t booked anything," she told On3 Sports in January.

Lindsay Gottlieb and USC enter the toughest stretch of the season

USC's win over the then-No. 1 UCLA was a statement on the program's basketball standard. It was even more impressive as the Trojans entered the contest after defeating the No. 8 Ohio State.

However, Lindsay Gottlieb will have to ensure her players remain in top form. The program will now face three consecutive ranked opponents for the first time this season.

JuJu Watkins and Co. face the No. 22 Michigan State on Wednesday and No. 25 Illinois on Sunday. Both teams have had notable wins against Iowa Hawkeyes, Michigan and Maryland.

Lindsay Gottlieb's playbook will then be tested again when USC visits No. 3 UCLA for a rematch ain the season's final contest.

