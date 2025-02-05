"Let's raise the bar": USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb dedicates a special message for fans on National Girls and Women in Sports Day 

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb expressed her gratitude to the fans who continue to support women in sports, inspiring them to reach new heights both on and off the court, in a heartfelt message.

The video of her comments was posted by USC's Instagram page on Wednesday, which is celebrated as National Girls and Women in Sports Day, with the caption:

"Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Trojan Family! ❤️💛."

"I love National Girls and Women's Sports Day," Gottlieb said. "We kind of feel like that's part of our platform every day. I never take it for granted this crowd that comes out for us because of how much it's grown over the last couple of years.

"I told them in there, like, 'You guys are so good. Let's appreciate that and also raise the bar.'"

Lindsay emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for girls and women in sports. She highlighted that these opportunities can have a profound impact on their lives, extending beyond the playing field.

The USC coach noted that participating in sports can help girls and women develop valuable skills and qualities, such as confidence and preparedness. These benefits can, in turn, empower them to succeed in various aspects of life, including education, relationships and careers.

In light of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, Gottlieb expressed her enthusiasm for celebrating and promoting the advancement of women in sports. She stressed the importance of supporting and investing in initiatives that foster growth and empowerment for girls and women through sports.

Lindsay Gottlieb leads the USC Trojans

After leading the USC Trojans to an Elite Eight appearance and a final ranking of No. 5 in a 29-win season a year ago, Lindsay Gottlieb has the seventh-ranked USC Trojans (19-2, 9-1 Big Ten) rolling this season, her fourth with the program.

USC was 12-16 in her first season in 2021-22 and went 21-10 and made the NCAA Tournament in her second season before blossoming into elite status last season.

USC, headlined by star sophomore JuJu Watkins, is looking to bounce back from Sunday's 76-69 loss at the Iowa Hawkeyes. USC visits the Wisconsin Badgers (11-11, 2-9) on Wednesday.

