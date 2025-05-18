In Pics: Azzi Fudd’s brother Jose shares “tan and tired” snaps with UConn star, special NCAA final T-shirt and more

Azzi Fudd’s brother Jose shared photos of a fun time out with her and his friends on social media. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Jose posted snaps from a cruise ship on the sea. Azzi was in one of the images styling her hair as Jose posed for a mirror selfie with black sunglasses. In another mirror selfie, he wore the famous “Fudd around and find out” T-shirt.

Another shot captured the water with mountains in the background. Other images featured Jose and his friends posing with goofy faces.

“Tan and tired #part1,” Jose captioned.

Azzi has two other brothers: Thomas and Jon. She has been expressive about how much she cares for Jose, which was evident when she publicly wished him a happy birthday in February 2021 with a playful jibe at him.

Jose is a 6-foot-1 guard who plays for the Mary Washington Eagles. He was a star at George C. Marshall High School (Virginia) and won Defensive Player of the Year and was a two-time all-conference player.

Azzi averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 47.4% shooting for the UConn Huskies last season. She earned the MVP in their national championship game against South Carolina on April 6 after she put up 24 points, five rebounds and three steals on 52.9% shooting.

Azzi Fudd speaks up about mental health after UConn Championship victory

Over five weeks have passed since Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies won their historic 12th national championship with Geno Auriemma and the program’s first since 2016. The Huskies secured an 82-59 victory over South Carolina to clinch the title.

As the spotlight has gradually shifted from the championship celebration to preparations for next season, Fudd used her platform to talk about her mental health journey.

On Tuesday, Fudd appeared in an Instagram video shared by the Kevin Love Fund, a nonprofit focused on promoting mental and physical health equity. She reflected on how she managed her mental well-being while navigating the pressure of high-level college basketball.

“To me, being more than your sport means knowing your worth,” Fudd said. “Not getting all of your identity from basketball or whatever sport you play. Knowing you can use that platform to do good and help others. Just making sure your sport doesn't define you.”

Fudd also opened up about the steps she took last season to support her mental health, saying it was the first time she actively sought help through conversation.

“Talking to someone really helped,” Fudd said. “It took me a long time to figure that out, but I wouldn’t have been as mentally stable as I have been without it.”

Fudd highlighted the importance of surrounding herself with supportive people and taking time to do small things that bring joy, from listening to music, cooking or having a sweet treat.

