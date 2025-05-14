UConn’s Azzi Fudd made her first workout appearance since securing the NCAA Championship title and the MVP honors, as she looked sharp ahead of the 2025-26 season. March Madness Women’s Basketball posted an Instagram video on Wednesday, showing Fudd sinking shots on an indoor court. Fudd averaged 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 47.4% for the Huskies last season.

"Azzi Fudd was nothing but net during her first workout since winning Championship MVP 🔥😮‍💨," the caption said.

The Instagram video stirred reactions from fans as Fudd made no less than 10 consecutive buckets from beyond the arc and inside the arc. Fans expressed their admiration for the guard in the comment section, with one fan praising her shooting form. Another fan reiterated a popular phrase from Fudd’s mom in the Championship game.

“In awe of that shooting form 😍,” a fan commented

“Fudd around and found out ig,” another fan said.

Other fans, still hyped up in the comment section, reacted to the aesthetics of the indoor court, while other fans tried to guess the location of the court and praised Fudd's shooting.

“That court 🔥,” a fan said.

“Is this in Phoenix? This looks like our practice facility,” another fan commented.

“Sharpshooter 🔫🏆,” a fan commented.

College fans react to UConn star Azzi Fudd practising for the first time after national championship win - Image source: Instagram/marchmadnesswbb

Azzi Fudd’s offseason workout draws bold praise from NBA trainer

Azzi Fudd and the UConn Huskies are set to defend their 2025 NCAA National title as Paige Bueckers moved on to the WNBA. Fudd has been making headlines after she was seen training with NBA skills coach Chris Brickley, someone she has worked with since high school. On Tuesday, Brickley posted a clip on Instagram from one of Fudd’s first workout sessions.

In the video, Fudd’s smooth shooting mechanics and sharp form were on full display, as Brickley offered some high praise.

“Exclusive look into @azzi35 first workout since her NCAA Championship MVP!! Azzi will be the best player in the country next year in college and projected the #1 pick in the 2026 WNBA draft‼️ Time Flies! I remember our workouts when you were in High School!!!”

With star guard Paige Bueckers heading to the WNBA, UConn faces a new chapter as it prepares for the 2025-26 season. Coach Geno Auriemma has started rebuilding, with the addition of former Wisconsin standout Serah Williams via the transfer portal. Williams brings firepower to the Huskies after she averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season.

Despite the loss of key players like Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen, and Aubrey Griffin, UConn still boasts a strong returning core. Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd were essential to the program’s success in the 2024–25 season, as expectations remain high for both players to deliver standout seasons. As UConn reloads and refocuses, all eyes will be on Fudd to lead the way.

