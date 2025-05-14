Paige Bueckers sends clear message to Wings teammates: "No player is bigger than the team"

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers believes basketball is a team sport. It is the same mindset she is bringing as she begins her WNBA journey this week.

The former UConn star and the Wings play the Minnesota Lynx in their season-opener at home on Friday. Bueckers is excited to get things going and help her team in what they hope to be a better campaign this time around.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bueckers shared how he is approaching her rookie campaign, saying:

"From high school, from college, we've always played in a system where no player is bigger than the team. We love sharing the ball. We love getting into the action. Getting that extra pass. Not forcing things ... It's something I've grown accustomed to."

In the Wings, Paige Bueckers joins a team looking to improve on its 9-31 record from last year. Along with holdovers Arike Ogunbowale and Maddy Siegrist and new additions DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, Bueckers is out to make things happen as the team's starting point guard.

Selected first in this year's WNBA draft, Bueckers is coming off a distinguished collegiate career at UConn, which she capped by winning an NCAA title. In her final year with the Huskies, she had averages of 19.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 38 games.

Paige Bueckers says she is ready to do more point guard duties with the Wings

Paige Bueckers is aware that with the Dallas Wings she is set to do more point guard duties. She, however, expressed her readiness to run the team's offense and learn as things come along.

She spoke about it to the media as they gear up to start their WNBA campaign this week, highlighting how the point guard position is not necessarily new to her.

Bueckers said:

“I did some of that in college, I did more of it in high school. Learning a new offense, being a leader on the court, being the quarterback on the court for the offense. Knowing what to call, when to call it."

She went on to say that with the help of the Wings' coaching staff, she is satisfied with the way things are coming along, stating:

"Just leaning on the coaching staff for help and questions. Communicating with teammates. Having a great level of communication on the floor obviously helps a lot.”

And Dallas coach Chris Koclanes is encouraged with what he has seen from their point guard, highlighting Paige Bueckers' great ability to read various looks on offense.

Last season. the Wings finished with the sixth best offensive rating in the WNBA at 102.1.

