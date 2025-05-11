DiJonai Carrington embraces big sister role for Paige Bueckers in candid interview: "Punishment for bothering my vets"

Veteran WNBA guard DiJonai Carrington is serving as a big sister of sorts to the Dallas Wings' No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers. It is a "full circle moment" for her that she is embracing and basking in.

The two are among the Wings' key cogs for their 2025 WNBA campaign, which tips off next week. They are being counted on to help the team improve on its 9-31 record last season and return to the playoffs after missing out for the first time in four years.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, DiJonai Carrington, who spent the early part of her WNBA career with the Connecticut Sun, shared the kind of relationship she is building with UConn alum Bueckers, saying:

“I told her that this is my punishment for bothering my vets my first four years in Connecticut. So, it's full circle for me. But, no, she is a great young lady, great personality, we mesh well.

"Our personalities are similar. We both are lighthearted. I think just having that rapport on the court, always helping you on the court because you're able to talk to each other and only having the best for you... I'm glad to have that relationship."

DiJonai Carrington found her way to Dallas in the offseason following a four-team trade that also involved the Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury.

She is coming off a WNBA season that saw her win the Most Improved Player award after averaging career-high numbers of 12.7 points. 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 39 games for the Sun. The former Stanford and Baylor player also earned a spot in the 2024 WNBA All-Defensive First Team.

Bueckers, for her part, was selected No. 1 overall in this year's WNBA Draft after a distinguished collegiate career at UConn, which she capped off with a national title.

DiJonai Carrington looks to show the way defensively for the Dallas Wings

Now playing for the Dallas Wings, DiJonai Carrington is looking to make an immediate impact, especially on the defensive end, which she believes is among her strong suits.

The 27-year-old San Diego, California native shared that with her new team, she has been given new responsibilities, but she wants her defensive skills to remain at the forefront of her game

Carrington said:

"My goal is to be the head of our defense. Chris (Koclanes) coached me in Connecticut and was the defensive guru. I want everyone to level up on that side of the book. We're trying to completely flip the script."

DiJonai Carrington is among the key players set to banner the Wings in the 2025 WNBA campaign. She joins the likes of All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, top rookie pick Paige Bueckers, NaLyssa Smith and Maddy Siegrist.

Dallas begins its regular season campaign at home against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16.

