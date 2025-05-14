Paige Bueckers looks to God with Cooper Flagg's arrival on the cards for Dallas

Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is happy to see the Mavericks win the No. 1 pick for this year's NBA draft and have the opportunity to use it on Cooper Flagg. She said it bodes well for the team and the city.

The Mavericks bucked the odds, with only a 1.8% chance, in securing the top overall pick in the NBA lottery held on Monday night. It is widely expected that they are going to use it in selecting Duke standout Flagg.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Bueckers, this year's top WNBA pick, chimed in on the development, highlighting that the Mavericks and Flagg are seemingly destined for one another.

She said:

"Yeah, that's another thing that I didn't think was real at first. I think it's 1.8% odds to get the first pick. I believe God makes no mistakes so that happened for a reason. I know Cooper does not take it for granted that he's the No. 1 pick...

"If his name is called as [the top pick], that's going to be super exciting for the entire organization, who's not on a rebuild and already hasaa good team in front of them. So, to add him to an already championship-level team is going to be a nice addition."

18-year-old Flagg is coming off an eventful lone season in college with the Blue Devils, who he helped reach the NCAA Tournament Final Four. He had averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 37 games and was named 2025 national college player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American.

Along with Paige Bueckers, he gives Dallas another new-generation basketball hero to rally behind.

Paige Bueckers excited for WNBA season-opener against the Minnesota Lynx

Just as she celebrated the Dallas Mavericks for winning the top overall NBA rookie pick, Paige Bueckers is excited to begin her WNBA journey this week, especially against the team she grew up watching, the Minnesota Lynx.

The Dallas Wings open their season at home against the Lynx at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Friday. Bueckers said she is expecting it to be a surreal experience.

The 23-year-old Edina, Minnesota native told reporters on Tuesday:

"It's definitely full circle how I went to a lot of their games growing up, watching that dynasty play out, I was their biggest fan. Now I'm part of a different organization playing against them, so it's very cool to experience. I don't take it for granted. It'll be really cool and fun and sort of surreal."

In the lead-up to the season-opener, Paige Bueckers played in two preseason games, averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 66.7% shooting and 60% from 3-point territory.

