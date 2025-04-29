Satou Sabally shares post highlighting shocking $15,575,000 pay gap as Cooper Flagg out-earns Paige Bueckers

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally shared on social media, which revealed the glaring $15,575,000 gap in the projected earnings of top overall WNBA pick Paige Bueckers and projected No. 1 NBA pick Cooper Flagg. She used numbers released by Boardroom on Instagram to drive her point home.

Ad

In the Instagram story posted on Monday, the comparison shows Duke standout Flagg getting $191,000 per game, or $15.6 million in his rookie season, while UConn national champion Bueckers is only set to get $87,000 in her first year with the Dallas Wings.

Satou Sabally uses the rookie contracts of Cooper Flagg and Paige Bueckers to highly the pay gap between the NBA and WNBA.

The pay gap between the NBA and WNBA remains a contentious issue, more so after last season, where the WNBA experienced jacked-up numbers in both gate receipts and TV viewership. It is expected to continue with its rise in the upcoming season beginning next month.

Ad

Trending

Bueckers was selected first overall in the WNBA Draft earlier this month by the Dallas Wings. She is coming off an illustrious collegiate career at UConn, capped by winning the 2025 NCAA title.

Meanwhile, Flagg finished his freshman season at Duke, helping the Blue Devils reach the Final Four. He has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft and is projected to be selected as the No. 1 pick.

Satou Sabally begins her journey with the Phoenix Mercury after signing a $215,000 contract

Satou Sabally was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in February as part of a four-team deal. She eventually signed a 1-year, $215,000 contract with the team.

Ad

The New York-born player spent her first five years with the Dallas Wings after being selected second overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

In Dallas, she was a two-time WNBA All-Star while winning Most Improved Player and earning a spot in the All-WNBA First Team in 2023. She finished her Wings career with averages of 15.7 points, 7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 97 games.

Now with the Mercury, Sabally is counted on to help the team in its recalibration phase after losing longtime stars Diana Taurasi (retired) and Brittney Griner (now with Atlanta).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the $215,000 contract Satou Sabally signed with the Mercury tied her for the sixth highest with teammate Alyssa Thomas for the 2025 WNBA season, as per Spotrac.

Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell topped the list at $249,244, followed by Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale and Las Vegas Aces' Jewell Loyd ($249,032), Mercury's Kahleah Copper ($248,134) and Seattle Storm's Gabby Williams ($225,000).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More