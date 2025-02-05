Satou Sabally reveals real reason behind Mercury move and how a $215,000 star influenced her decision

Satou Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury from the Dallas Wings following a four-team trade with Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever on Sunday. Sabally, who signed a one-year contract worth $215,000 instead of a supermax, revealed on Tuesday why she chose Mercury over other teams that were interested in her.

Speaking to reporters following her introductory press conference, Sabally was asked about her decision to join the Mercury. She explained that the team’s acquisition of Alyssa Thomas, who also signed a one-year, $215,000 deal, from the Sun as part of the four-team deal made her choice much easier.

"She's been a legend," Sabally said. "She was literally a vet that I hated in my rookie season because she demolished us. I hated her, but now I get to play with her and I couldn't wait for that."

"I'm super excited. Obviously, I was interested in Phoenix before (the Thomas trade), but her saying yes just like, 'We have people that are like-minded and are on the same page.'"

Satou Sabally spent the first five seasons of her career with the Wings. She was set to become an unrestricted free agent, but Dallas cored her, meaning the team had the exclusive right to sign her to a contract.

Still, Sabally wanted out of Dallas, and the Wings obliged by orchestrating a four-team trade with the Mercury, Sun and Fever. Here's the full breakdown of the deal:

Phoenix Mercury received: Alyssa Thomas (CON), Satou Sabally (DAL), Kalani Brown (DAL) and Sevgi Uzun (DAL).

Dallas Wings received: DiJonai Carrington (CON), Tysha Harris (CON), NaLyssa Smith (IND), rights to Mikiah Harrigan (PHX), No. 12 pick in 2025 WNBA Draft (PHX), 2026 second-round pick swap (CON) and 2027 third-round pick swap (IND).

Connecticut Sun received: Natasha Cloud (PHX), Jacy Sheldon (DAL), Rebecca Allen (PHX) and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft (IND).

Indiana Fever received: Sophie Cunningham (PHX), Jaelyn Brown (DAL) and the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft (PHX).

The Sun and Wings appear to be in rebuilding mode, while the Fever strengthened their roster around Caitlin Clark. However, the Mercury arguably won the trade, acquiring two of the best players involved: Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas.

Satou Sabally can't wait to play with Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper

Satou Sabally can't wait to play with Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Phoenix Mercury are entering a new era, forming a new “big three” with Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally. Franchise legend Diana Taurasi remains uncertain about her future, but with their revamped core, the Mercury could be serious contenders next season.

During her introductory press conference, Sabally expressed excitement about teaming up with Copper and Thomas. Copper is one of the most dynamic scorers in the WNBA, while Thomas is considered one of the league’s best all-around players.

"We're gonna be able to feed off each other, make each other better," Sabally said. "What's interesting to me is not only the offensive side, but also the defensive side. We have so much length."

Sabally, Copper and Thomas are all active this offseason, competing in Unrivaled.

