Mark Cuban goes wild and his son Jake Cuban drops 1-word reaction as Mavericks get shot at drafting Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks won the No. 1 pick at the NBA draft lottery on Monday night and could use it to get it Duke standout Cooper Flagg. The win got team minority owner and alternate governor Mark Cuban, and his son Jake, all pumped up in excitement.

Ad

The Cubans shared on social media their elation over the Mavericks bucking the odds, with only a 1.8% chance, to get the top overall pick in the NBA Draft in June. They edged out the San Antonio Spurs, who are going to pick second.

In an Instagram post by Jake, his shirtless dad Mark can be seen with his arms raised, all smiles and screaming:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We got No. 1!"

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jake captioned his post with a one-word reaction on what went down at the lottery, writing:

Ad

Trending

"COOOOOOOOPPPPPP"

Mark Cuban and his son Jake celebrate the Dallas Mavericks winning the No. 1 pick in the NBA lottery on Monday.

In landing the No. 1 pick, the Mavericks could use it to select Cooper Flagg as they regroup following the shock trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers back in February in exchange for a package that included Anthony Davis.

Ad

Cuban, who used to be the majority owner of the team before he sold a large part of his stake to the Adelson family in December 2023, was among those who expressed reservations on the Doncic trade.

With the chance to get Flagg, Dallas is in a position to continue to improve and appease a fan base that felt let down with the departure of Doncic.

Cooper Flagg shares thoughts on possibly going to Dallas with No. 1 pick in NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg is excited at the prospect of being selected top overall in next month's NBA Draft. The former Duke standout was present at the NBA lottery on Monday night and basked in the whole proceedings that saw the Dallas Mavericks win the top overall pick.

Ad

Speaking on ESPN, the projected No. 1 pick shared his thoughts on the scheduled draft and his immediate goals in the pro ranks.

The 18-year-old Newport, Maine native responded to the prospect of going No. 1 to Dallas:

"For me, I didn't try to think about it too much. I felt like it was out of my control. I'm just going through the process like everybody else and just trying to enjoy every single moment because we only get to do this once."

Ad

He added:

"Like I said, this entire experience for me has been amazing so going forward I'm going to look forward to being a two-way player. That’s something that I've done since I was a little kid so I'm going to try to keep doing that to the best of my ability."

Expand Tweet

Cooper Flagg played one season with the Blue Devils and helped them reach the NCAA Final Four. He had averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 37 games on his way to being named the 2025 national college player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.