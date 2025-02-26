Mark Cuban reacts to emotionally charged Luka Doncic screaming at Mavericks bench after 3-point shot

Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban was in attendance at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday to watch Luka Doncic in action. This marked Doncic's first game against his former team after the Dallas-based franchise traded the Slovenian superstar to the Lakers earlier in the month.

Doncic was fired up from the moment the game began, making a strong statement in the opening quarter. The standout moment of his "revenge" game came in the first period when he hit a shot and then yelled at the Mavericks' bench.

Cuban, who was sitting in the stands, reacted to Doncic's emotionally charged moment after making the shot. Mark Cuban was seen grinning as a fired-up Doncic energized the crowd, sending fans inside the arena into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, Cuban had previously confirmed that he was unaware of the decision made by the Nico Harrison-led Mavericks front office to trade Doncic to the Lakers. In fact, the American businessman had once humorously claimed that if he were ever forced to choose between his wife and Doncic, he would pick the Slovenian star.

Fans react to Mark Cuban's reaction on Luka Doncic

Social media was buzzing as soon as the video of Mark Cuban's reaction to Luka Doncic's emotionally charged moment went viral. Fans shared their candid reactions, with many pointing out that the American businessman has had a challenging time as of late.

"Mark took a fat L when Kamala lost the election, now he’s taking a fat L this season without Luka," a fan commented.

"Mark Cuban taking so many L’s lately first he endorsed Kamala then he fumbled Luka," commented another fan.

"Mark cubans looking over at Nico telling him he’s an idiot," a fan said.

"Cuban didn't want to trade him, where are the other majority owners?? Were they even there?" said another fan.

Meanwhile, Doncic delivered an outstanding performance in front of Mark Cuban during his "revenge" game against the Mavericks. The five-time All-Star recorded his first triple-double in a Lakers uniform.

