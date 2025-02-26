  • home icon
  Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 26, 2025 04:13 GMT
Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season. (Image Credit: Imagn)
Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season. (Image Credit: Imagn)

The LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks squared off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the ongoing regular season on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers began the game with their usual starting five of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

On the other hand, the Mavericks' starting lineup included Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Kessler Edwards. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis remained sidelined and did not participate in the game as he continued to recover from a left abductor strain.

The Lakers got off to a fast start, quickly building a 9-2 lead with Doncic and LeBron leading the charge on offense. The Purple and Gold were on fire from beyond the arc, with Doncic, LeBron, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura each knocking down a 3-pointer early in the game. The Lakers led 28-20 at the end of first quarter.

The second quarter was dominated by the Lakers and at one point, it seemed like JJ Redick's team would head into halftime with at least a 15-point lead. However, the Mavericks tightened up defensively towards the end of the period and Max Christie hit two crucial 3-pointers to trim the deficit to 59-51.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score

Dallas Mavericks box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
P.J. Washington Jr.06312






Klay Thompson55110






Kessler Edwards43000





Kyrie Irving184221






Max Christie100101






Naji Marshall61011






Dante Exum32100






Spencer Dinwiddie30201






Olivier Maxence-Prosper00000






Moses Brown











Jaden Hardy










Kylor Kelley











Dwight Powell22000






LA Lakers Box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Rui Hachimura74001






LeBron James96110






Jaxson Hayes42001






Luka Doncic1212722






Austin Reaves140200






Dorian Finney-Smith04111






Jarred Vanderbilt51200






Cam Reddish











Alex Len











Trey Jemison III











Gabe Vincent20000






Shake Milton











Jordan Goodwin12001






Dalton Knecht50000






Markieff Morris

Note: The scores are updated till half time.

Edited by Atishay Jain
