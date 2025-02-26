Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 25 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks squared off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the ongoing regular season on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers began the game with their usual starting five of Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes.

On the other hand, the Mavericks' starting lineup included Kyrie Irving, Max Christie, Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington and Kessler Edwards. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis remained sidelined and did not participate in the game as he continued to recover from a left abductor strain.

The Lakers got off to a fast start, quickly building a 9-2 lead with Doncic and LeBron leading the charge on offense. The Purple and Gold were on fire from beyond the arc, with Doncic, LeBron, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura each knocking down a 3-pointer early in the game. The Lakers led 28-20 at the end of first quarter.

The second quarter was dominated by the Lakers and at one point, it seemed like JJ Redick's team would head into halftime with at least a 15-point lead. However, the Mavericks tightened up defensively towards the end of the period and Max Christie hit two crucial 3-pointers to trim the deficit to 59-51.

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score

Dallas Mavericks box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- P.J. Washington Jr. 0 6 3 1 2













Klay Thompson 5 5 1 1 0













Kessler Edwards 4 3 0 0 0











Kyrie Irving 18 4 2 2 1













Max Christie 10 0 1 0 1













Naji Marshall 6 1 0 1 1













Dante Exum 3 2 1 0 0













Spencer Dinwiddie 3 0 2 0 1













Olivier Maxence-Prosper 0 0 0 0 0













Moses Brown























Jaden Hardy





















Kylor Kelley























Dwight Powell 2 2 0 0 0















LA Lakers Box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Rui Hachimura 7 4 0 0 1













LeBron James 9 6 1 1 0













Jaxson Hayes 4 2 0 0 1













Luka Doncic 12 12 7 2 2













Austin Reaves 14 0 2 0 0













Dorian Finney-Smith 0 4 1 1 1













Jarred Vanderbilt 5 1 2 0 0













Cam Reddish























Alex Len























Trey Jemison III























Gabe Vincent 2 0 0 0 0













Shake Milton























Jordan Goodwin 1 2 0 0 1













Dalton Knecht 5 0 0 0 0













Markieff Morris



Note: The scores are updated till half time.

