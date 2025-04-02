Analyst likens Cooper Flagg's impact for Duke to 10x NBA All-Star ahead of Final Four

Cooper Flagg has been a force for the Duke Blue Devils this season, leading the school to its deepest NCAA run since Mike Krzyzewski's exit. The freshman was the most hyped recruit in the nation last offseason and has tremendously lived up to the fans' expectations.

As the blue-blood school prepares for its toughest game of the year yet, SportsCenter analyst Malcolm Huckaby believes that Flagg will continue to impact winning. The three-time defensive MVP compared the Maine native's March Madness run to Carmelo Anthony's 2003 stretch with the Syracuse Orange.

"My second college game was at Duke, I played against a guy by the name of Grant Hill. [Cooper Flagg] reminds me a little bit of him, but the run he is on right now, that reminds me of what Carmelo Anthony did back in 2003," he said on SportsCenter on Tuesday.

"The way that these guys play, they both lead their team in scoring and rebounding and how they impact the game, and how mature they play, is what has impressed me to draw comparisons to Carmelo Anthony."

Melo, a top freshman in the nation then, was a one-and-done with Syracuse in 2003. He led the program to its first and only NCAA championship. Anthony averaged 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds throughout the season, earning the most outstanding PoY and having his jersey retired by the Orangemen.

Flagg has a different play style than Anthony, where he leads Duke in all major statistical categories except blocks. He is averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals. However, the two players have the same winning impact on their teams.

Carmelo Anthony cheered for Cooper Flagg before the 2025 NCAA tournament began

Carmelo Anthony discussed the 2025 March Madness with Bleacher Report last month. Having one of the most spectacular college journeys ever, Melo highlighted the necessary qualities a player needs in March. With that, the former New York Knicks star praised Cooper Flagg:

"I love what he's doing," he said. "I love the way he's integrated himself into the Duke culture on campus and in the games. He's a Dukie. When you see him, you know he's a Dukie. I'm excited to see him make a run in the tournament."

While Anthony mentioned St. John's as an exciting team to watch in the tournament, he labeled Flagg's Blue Devils as a team that could win it all this year. They will face Houston in the Final Four on Saturday.

