IN PICS: Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders shares beachy snaps in orange outfit

Shelomi Sanders, daughter of former NFL star Deion &quot;Coach Prime&quot; Sanders, seems to be making the most of her offseason, soaking up the sun and enjoying some well-earned relaxation. On Thursday, she posted a few photos on Instagram, flashing a bright smile and looking completely relaxed as she enjoyed a day at the beach.The post contained four pictures of her wearing an orange beach outfit, posing both in the water and along the shore.&quot;Change of scenery :),&quot; Sanders wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLike her father did, Shelomi Sanders is also pursuing a career as an athlete. She plays for the Alabama A&amp;M Bulldogs women's basketball team, and she's currently preparing for her senior year.Sanders' journey both on and off the court has been quite inspiring. As a Division I athlete living with Type 1 diabetes, she's faced challenges that would slow many people down.However, instead of letting it hold her back, she has continued to thrive, using her platform to advocate for others and empower other young people with diabetes. A big part of that resilience comes from the steady support of her mother, Pilar Sanders, and her father, Deion Sanders.Deion, who is currently the Colorado Buffaloes coach, has also recently faced a health challenge. He underwent surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. Recent reports have said that he's now cancer-free.&quot;I hated it&quot;: Shelomi Sanders opens up about her initial reaction to her diabetes diagnosisIn a sponsored Instagram post, which she shared in July, Shelomi Sanders opened up about how she felt when she first found out she had diabetes.&quot;Basketball has always been my passion,&quot; Shelomi said on July 17. &quot;But when I was 13, I faced an unexpected problem. Something just didn't add up. It didn't feel right. I started feeling really thirsty, dropping a lot of weight and just being tired all the time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSanders admitted that when she was first diagnosed with diabetes, she hated it. She also shared that she felt ashamed and embarrassed at the time, struggling to come to terms with the reality of her condition:&quot;Short story, I ended up in the hospital... And that is the day I found out I had type 1 diabetes. I'm not gonna lie. At first, I hated it. I was ashamed and embarassed. I didn't want anyone to see my devices. But now, I see differently. I learned that diabetes does not define me. It's just a part of my story. &quot;With the right tools, device and mindset, you can still show up for your team, your dreams, and most importantly yourself.&quot;The post was part of a campaign launched in partnership with biopharma company Sanofi, aimed at raising awareness about Type 1 diabetes and encouraging early screening.