"I was ashamed and embarrassed" - Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi opens up on battle with diabetes as she teams up with pharma company in latest ad

Deion Sanders' youngest daughter, Shelomi, plays college basketball at the HBCU level. When her dad joined the Colorado Buffaloes as their football head coach in 2023, she was a part of the University's women's basketball team. However, a year later, Coach Prime's daughter transferred to play for Alabama A&M.

Ad

As Shelomi prepares for her second year with Alabama A&M, she shared a sponsored post on Instagram to raise awareness about diabetes. Deion Sanders' daughter talked about her own life and shared the story behind how she discovered she had Type 1 diabetes.

"Basketball has always been my passion," Shelomi said. "But when I was 13, I faced an unexpected problem. Something just didn't add up. It didn't feel right. I started feeling really thirsty, dropping a lot of weight and just being tired all the time."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Short story, I ended up in the hospital... And that is the day I found out I had type 1 diabetes. I'm not gonna lie. At first, I hated it. I was ashamed and embarassed. I didn't want anyone to see my devices. But now, I see differently. I learned that diabetes does not define me. It's just a part of my story."

Ad

Ad

Deion Sanders' daughter also spoke about how having diabetes does not limit you from chasing your dreams. She urged her followers for medical checkups and to tackle the problem head-on.

Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, opens up about being a college athlete with diabetes

In an interview with SB Nation on Wednesday, Coach Prime's daughter shared her true feelings about playing college basketball while managing her diabetes. She stated that while it is a challenging task, it does not discourage her from making the best out of her life.

Ad

"It's definitely not for the weak," Shelomi said. "Being diagnosed at a young age and just going through all the adversity, it's really helped me with responsibility and all that. Being an athlete with it, it helps to have just a great training staff and coaches and teammates that just support me and that are there for me."

Shelomi Sanders has two more years of eligibility remaining. It remains to be seen what she decides for her future after finishing her college basketball stint.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More