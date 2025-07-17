"I was ashamed and embarrassed" - Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi opens up on battle with diabetes as she teams up with pharma company in latest ad

Deion Sanders' youngest daughter, Shelomi, plays college basketball at the HBCU level. When her dad joined the Colorado Buffaloes as their football head coach in 2023, she was a part of the University's women's basketball team. However, a year later, Coach Prime's daughter transferred to play for Alabama A&M.
As Shelomi prepares for her second year with Alabama A&M, she shared a sponsored post on Instagram to raise awareness about diabetes. Deion Sanders' daughter talked about her own life and shared the story behind how she discovered she had Type 1 diabetes.
"Basketball has always been my passion," Shelomi said. "But when I was 13, I faced an unexpected problem. Something just didn't add up. It didn't feel right. I started feeling really thirsty, dropping a lot of weight and just being tired all the time."
"Short story, I ended up in the hospital... And that is the day I found out I had type 1 diabetes. I'm not gonna lie. At first, I hated it. I was ashamed and embarassed. I didn't want anyone to see my devices. But now, I see differently. I learned that diabetes does not define me. It's just a part of my story."
Deion Sanders' daughter also spoke about how having diabetes does not limit you from chasing your dreams. She urged her followers for medical checkups and to tackle the problem head-on.
Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, opens up about being a college athlete with diabetes
In an interview with SB Nation on Wednesday, Coach Prime's daughter shared her true feelings about playing college basketball while managing her diabetes. She stated that while it is a challenging task, it does not discourage her from making the best out of her life.
"It's definitely not for the weak," Shelomi said. "Being diagnosed at a young age and just going through all the adversity, it's really helped me with responsibility and all that. Being an athlete with it, it helps to have just a great training staff and coaches and teammates that just support me and that are there for me."
Shelomi Sanders has two more years of eligibility remaining. It remains to be seen what she decides for her future after finishing her college basketball stint.