WATCH: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders glams up on TikTok after celebrating brother Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft pick

Shelomi Sanders is shading the haters in her most recent TikTok. The Alabama A&M guard, daughter of NFL legend Deion Sanders, showed off her glam makeup in Wednesday's TikTok post.
"Some people gonna hate you for no reason, and you gonna shine regardless," the TikTok sound said.
This sound could possibly be hinting at the hate her family has received amidst the NFL draft process.
Shelomi's brother, Shedeur, was a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft following two standout seasons at Colorado, which resulted in his jersey number being retired.
However, Shedeur slipped to the fifth round before ultimately being picked up by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144. Fans and analysts alike were confused by the unprecedented drop in Shedeur's draft stock. Many speculated that it was a mix between a skill and personal issues.
Regardless of the haters, Shelomi continues to support her brother. After he was drafted, she shared Colorado football's post announcing that Shedeur would be a Brown.
Shelomi also posted with her older brother on her TikTok as he danced in a Cleveland Browns hat.
About Shelomi Sanders, Coach Prime's daughter
Shelomi, 21, is the youngest of the Sanders clan. She was born on Dec. 14, 2003, and has four older siblings. The Sanders are an athletic family, and Shelomi is no exception.
The star guard began her college basketball career at Jackson State in the 2022-23 season. The school was packed with Sanders family members, as Shelomi's father was the football coach, while her brothers, Shedeur and Shilo, were on the football team.
"God is so good. 3 kids on campus!," Sanders wrote on Instagram following her daughter's commitment to Jackson State in February 2022.
After one season at Jackson State, Shelomi followed Coach Prime and her brothers to Colorado. Shelomi appeared in just five games for the Buffaloes and saw her minutes decrease from her freshman season with the Tigers.
Although Deion, Shedeur and Shilo all remained at Colorado the next year, Shelomi went out on her own, committing to Alabama A&M. The guard suited up 26 times for the Bulldogs and put up 1.2 points per game.
