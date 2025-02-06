  • home icon
  • IN PICS: Duke star Cooper Flagg meets brain cancer survivor and other young fans after beating Syracuse

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Feb 06, 2025 06:33 GMT
Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel
Image credits: @dukembb/Instagram

Cooper Flagg ensured his presence impacted beyond the hardwood after Duke's 83-54 win at Syracuse on Wednesday. The Blue Devils' X handle posted two pictures of Flagg meeting with and signing jerseys for young brain cancer-surviving fans in the hallway.

"Bigger than basketball @Cooper_Flagg FTW," the post read.
Cooper Flagg posted 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting as Duke led by 14 at the break. He also garnered five rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Junior Tyrese Proctor led with 16 points on 4 of 10 3-point shooting as five Blue Devils scored in double digits.

The program also highlighted Flagg's efforts through an Instagram post, giving more glimpses of his engagement with the young fans.

The basketball program is actively spreading awareness about cancer and supporting the survivors. It has a longstanding tradition of visiting Duke Children’s Hospital. The current cast mounted the trip in December, the women's golf team visited in November 2024, followed by the women's tennis team near the new year.

The Athletics Olympics sports performance team raised $41,317 to help 187 cancer patients with its 2025 Bench to Beat Cancer initiative in January.

The school also has a Blue Devils vs. Cancer initiative where it not only participates in coaches vs. cancer games but also takes the ownership of hosting it. Legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski has also been an active and outspoken advocate of Jim Valvano's V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Cooper Flagg donated $10,000 to Durham Ronald McDonald House in December

Cooper Flagg hosted a holiday event at Durham’s Ronald McDonald House on Dec. 12 with his family members. Located between the east and west campuses of the school, the vicinity provides shelter and home-cooked meals for families of children undergoing treatment at the Duke Hospital.

Flagg met the families staying at the house, posed for photos, gifted them with goodies and holiday treats and also donated $10,000 to the program. He also indulged in some mini-basketball with Eli, a young patient who was scheduled for an open heart surgery at Duke Children’s Hospital.

Cooper Flagg also has a personal connection with the Ronald McDonald House as his parents once stayed at the house when his older brother Hunter was born.

Edited by Neha
